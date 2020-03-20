Rob Gronkowski Loses the Mental Damage on WWE’s SmackDown

Play video content

Gronk during WWE is officially here !!!

Rob Gronkowski made her first appearance on SmackDown on Friday … and the gay guy was going BONKERS outside the gate !!

Gronk’s BFF Mojo Rawley took the mic to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and gave Rob one of the biggest, most hype intros ever to exist… despite the lack of fans in the stands (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

As the music continued, Gronk hit the arena … AND DANCED HIS ASS OFF!

He even sniffed one of the turnbuckles !!

When the former New England Patriots tight end made it inside the ring, he grabbed the mic and got even MUCH more!

“Let me have something to tell you,” Gronk said of the empty arena … “I’ve been watching (WWE) since the 2nd grade!”

Gronk also joked that even with “zero” people in the stands, “I’m still the hype baby !!”

Afterwards, there are some good olives talk from Baron Corbin – mocking Gronk for breaking the injury … “I know you know something hurts.”

The gloves are gone, baby !!!

Next for Gronk … he hosts “WrestleMania 36” – a 2-night event starting April 4th will also take place at the Performance Center with no fans.

By the way, Orlando is just 85 miles from Tampa Bay … where Gronk’s buddy Tom Brady is the start of his new career. Maybe he’ll pop in and say hi? Signing a new contract perhaps?