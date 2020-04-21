Rob Gronkowski meets with Tom Brady of Tampa Bay

Rob Gronkowski, the All-Pro tight end who left the NFL after the 2018 season, plans to return to the league, this time with the Tampa Bay Pirates.

Gronkowski, who did not officially retire when he stepped away from the game in March 2019, was traded by his old team, the New England Patriots, to Tampa Bay, where he will be meeting. and quarterback Tom Brady, pending a physical examination.

The Patriots will send Gronkowski with their seventh-round pick in this week’s NFL Draft of the Buccaneers, and receive Tampa Bay’s fourth-round pick in return.

Brady, 42, who became a free agent for the first time after spending two decades in New England, signed a two-year deal worth as much as $ 60 million last month with the Pirates.

Gronkowski, the most dominant tight end of his nine-year stint in New England, helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles. His goofy, frat-boy persona on the field made him one of the more colorful players in the league.

But on the field, it was no joke. In nine seasons, Gronkowski, who will turn 31 next month, caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and a Patriots-record 79 receiving touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times and was first-team All-Pro four times, taking full advantage of his size and speed to get unbalanced. He was often considered Brady’s favorite target, and a big one at 6-foot-6.

However, a series of injuries led to questions about how long he could play. He argued for several seasons that he considered leaving the NFL due to wear in and his body, which led to missed games because of numerous injuries, such as a torn torn ligament, a broken forearm and a herniated disc in his back. , among others.

He left the league on a high note, helping the Patriots – the only NFL team he played for – beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl after the 2018 season.

During his time away from football last year, Gronkowski, known simply as Gronk, appeared at wrestling events, promoting cannabidiol products as relieving pain and focusing on his charity.

Even so, it remained in demand. The Patriots’ owner Robert K. Kraft made no secret of his desire to persuade Gronkowski to return to the team in time for last season’s playoffs. Gronkowski did not return to his retirement paper, so the Patriots still retained his rights. The Patriots’ offense wasn’t nearly as potent without Gronkowski, and the seasons ended after a playoff game.

Gronkowski is in the final year of his contract, which includes a $ 9 million base salary and $ 1 million in bonuses. He appeared as a Fox Sports commentator before this year’s Super Bowl. “I feel great,” he said. “Sort of better every day. He was really good to me.”

Gronkowski was named WWE 24/7 Champion at WrestleMania 36 earlier this month and moved to Florida, where wrestling promotion is considered an essential service.

Even though Gronkowski passed on the chance to return to the Patriots, he apparently felt good enough to return to the NFL if he could play again with Brady. Teammates will join a team of Buccaneers already filled with offensive talent and guided by head coach Bruce Arians, an offensive ledger who favors Kangol hats, expletives and wisecracks, in contrast to Patriot coach Bill Belichick’s morose manner. In his first season in Tampa last year, the Pirates were the third-best offense in the league, with a quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston is gone, but much of the talent around him is still there. Frustrated by the relative lack of offensive talent around him at New England last season, Brady will now throw at Gronkowski, as well as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin’s schemes, two 1,000-yard receivers last season that are both on 6 feet tall.

With Brady and Gronkowski reunited in Tampa, the NFC South, including the Saints in New Orleans, could become one of the most competitive divisions in the league. And the once dormant Pirates, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2007, are destined to become prime-time fixtures.

And not for nothing, Super Bowl LV will be held at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla. – Brady and Gronkowski’s new home garden.