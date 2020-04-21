Rob Gronkowski on Tom Brady reunion with Bucs: ‘You just never know’

TAMPA, FLA.—Rob Gronkowski continues to be retired, but when requested this week whether a reunion with new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is doable, the previous Patriots limited conclude remaining the door open.

Gronkowski, who was 1 of Brady’s favourite targets in New England, retired 13 months ago. And considering that then he has wavered among getting content with not taking part in and entertaining a comeback.

On the most current episode of Bravo’s “Watch What Occurs Stay,” host Andy Cohen requested Gronkowski if he could engage in with Brady — who signed a two calendar year offer with the Bucs past thirty day period — once again.

“I’m experience superior right now, I’m pleased in which I’m at, and you just never know, person,” Gronkowski stated. “You just in no way know. You never know. I’m not absolutely performed. I like to continue to be in form. But I have obtained to get that emotion back.”

Rumours about Gronkowski landing with the Bucs are not new. The Patriots still keep his rights, even though he’s not under agreement.

The Bucs previously have a robust pass-catching tight stop duo with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, but there have been stories that the workforce has been searching Howard in the times major up to this week’s draft. Buying and selling Howard would seemingly make room for Gronkowski.

There just appears to be much too numerous pieces here — Gronk’s incapability to squash a rumour, the Bucs searching to open a location for a limited stop and the noticeable point that Brady may like to lean on his most reliable go catcher as he transitions to a new group — for the “Gronk to the Bucs” converse to not have any legs.

Brady threw more of his 541 career touchdown passes to Gronkowski (78) than any other receiver. They played collectively nine seasons with the Patriots.

However, a large amount would have to come about in advance of the Gronkowski Bucs jerseys go on sale.

