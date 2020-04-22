Rob Gronkowski Says the Patriots’ Not Easy Org. to Play For, ‘But I Respect Them

Play video content

“It’s not the easiest place to play but it’s right for you.”

That’s it Rob Gronkowski fiercely honest about his 9 years with the New England Patriots – admittedly it’s difficult, but it’s worth it.

“I’m so grateful for the 9 years I’ve seen with the New England Patriots,” Gronk said in a call to reporters Wednesday … “I’ve learned a lot under the organization.”

Gronk yells at both Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft – saying he has always had the respect of men for drafting him and growing him the NFL champion he is today.

But he’s honest about the New England experience – saying, “I’m not going to sit here and talk about a quick organization to play.”

“I’ve never played for another organization. I’ve never been to Tampa.”

“I know the NE Patriots, hands down, this is not the quickest place to play but you got it right. You got it right mentally, you got it physically right … but I’ll definitely take it if what I know … and apply it in my daily life, big time. “

Gronk doesn’t know the details of why this is such a difficult place to play but it seems obvious – it’s all a work, no class game.

During Wednesday’s call, Gronk also explained how influential it is Tom Brady ended with his decision to return to the NFL.

“Tom is like a real appetizer. He picks me up when he goes to Tampa.”

“Playing with Tom is special,” Gronk said … “We have a good chemistry out there and every time we come together, it’s just like the old days. It doesn’t matter if we get one. months or 6 months without us, we just go out there and throw the ball as usual. “

Tom’s after selected Tampa Bay, Gronk said he started looking at the Bucs roster and was impressed with what he saw.

“I can see what’s down there. Just going down there and playing that kind of offense. I mean they got some special wide receivers, they got the other tight ends.” and let me tell you, I love working with The tight ends too so I’m definitely looking forward to that, working with [OJ Howard and Cameron Brate]. That’s definitely a special opportunity.

Gronk said decision to retire from football in 2019 was fueled by genuine worries of injury – saying his body felt beaten and he needed a break.

“I couldn’t walk for weeks after the last Super Bowl from a quad fight. It’s all for the love of the game. It’s been at times some serious pain. Last year, I allowed my body to heal, do my best body. rest – it feels good. The whole focus is on taking care of my body. “

Gronk also admitted, “I didn’t fire last year” – but as time went on, “my body started to feel better.”

As with most his role in the team go, Gronk says he fell for ANY – “If they need me to block, I’ll block. I want to break up, I’m going to break. No matter 60%, 100%, I fall for either. anything that helps the team. “