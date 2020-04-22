Rob Gronkowski to Do With Tom Brady against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(TAMPA, Fla.) – Four-time All Pro finals Rob Gronkowski has agreed to meet Tom Brady again.

The New England Football Association representative confirmed this Tuesday that he is awaiting the completion of a physical altercation Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are retiring from the Patriots.

A proposed trade that needs to be completed before this week’s NFL Draft will bring Gronkowski and a seven-round selection to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

“Waiting for the player, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season,” agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

The deal will reunite 30-year-old Gronkowski with Brady, who signed a two-year, $ 50 million deal with the Bucs last month.

Gronkowski, who will turn 31 on May 14, retired in March 2019 after a nine-year stint with the Patriots, who released him in the second round of 2010. He has another one year on his contract. $ 10 million.

“He will honor his current contract at the moment,” Rosenhaus said.

In addition to receiving 521 yards for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 regular season games, the five-time Pro-Five selection has 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 TDs in 16 games.

Even without the prospect of adding Gronkowski, it was considered the right end of one of Tampa Bay’s biggest strengths, with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate teamed with Pro Bowl recipients Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to create the largest collection of items Brady has worked with in over a decade.

The Bulogs are finishing 7-9 and losing their 12th consecutive game in 2019. They have not won a game since the French Super Bowl has only run 18 years ago.

Brady played in nine Super Bowls – winning six – in his 20-year career with the Patriots, who also appeared in AFC 13 games and won 17 titles while his three-time MVP was their first.

A few days after signing with the Bucs on a free transfer, Brady said he not only appreciated the excellent talent Tampa Bay has had in recent years, but what he has come to realize is a commitment. to do whatever is necessary to be successful.

“I don’t want to get involved in all my decisions at the time, but there are a lot of things that have really impressed me about the team – the players, the coaches and everyone else to try to achieve it. “It’s what football is all about, which is winning,” the four-time Super Bowl MVP said.

Brady added: “I will try to do everything I can in my position, and in what I set my responsibility to do.” “I have to admit that everyone is doing the same thing. This aspect is no different than what I have experienced in my 20 years of service.”

Gronkowski was All-Pro in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017. He has 43 receptions for 682 yards and three TDs in 2018, his last season with the Patriots.

Notwithstanding his favorite target, Brady had one of the worst injuries last year, throwing for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns and eight TDs.

The Patriots, however, won 12 games and tallied a playoff game that played 11 consecutive games before a playoff offense that contributed to the Tennessee Titan game.

