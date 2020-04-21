Rob Gronkowski Traded by Patriots to Tampa Bay to Engage in With Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on the subject in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty)

The best restricted conclusion the Patriots have at any time experienced is next Tom Brady out of New England to Tampa Bay to be a Buccaneer.

Following stories from The Boston Herald, ESPN, and the NFL Community began circulating on Tuesday afternoon that Rob Gronkowski told the Patriots he preferred to be traded to Tampa Bay to reunite with Brady, Jay Glazer reported the offer was all-but done.

Just listened to from Gronk, now took his actual physical for Bucs, trade not completed but he’s coming again for Bucs if all goes as a result of.

Bucs close to getting Gronk @RobGronkowski tells me. Bucs waiting on word of actual physical. Nonetheless thinks to iron out but should be very good within just 24 several hours @NFLonFOX

Gronk has now handed his physical. Trade is for him and 7th for Bucs fourth-spherical collection.

Glazer labored with Gronkowski at FOX and would theoretically be in a quite good posture to get intel from the 30-year-old athlete. Reporting for ESPN, Adam Schefter claimed the Patriots will be finding a fourth-spherical decide on in trade for Gronkowski and a seventh-spherical select.

Trade, pending bodily: Patriots are investing TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-spherical pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round decide, supply tells ESPN.

After the deal is formally finished, Tampa Bay will reinstate Gronkowski, and his $9 million base wage will instantly depend towards Tampa’s cap sheet.

Gronkowski has still left the door open to a return to the NFL a number of occasions because retiring, most lately through an visual appeal on Watch What Occurs Are living with Andy Cohen on Monday. “I’m feeling superior proper now,” Gronkowski mentioned when questioned about coming out of retirement. “I’m pleased the place I’m at, and you just never know male. You just by no means know. You never ever know. I’m not entirely completed. I like to continue to be in form.”

