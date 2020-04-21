Home » Featured » Rob Gronkowski’s Marketing To The Bucs is about to end, He’s Back!
April 21, 2020
1:48 PM PT – Gronk tells Jay Glazer that he passed his body and added, “I’m baaaaackkkkkk!”

1:22 PM PT – Rob Gronkowski is officially back in the NFL – is also joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay … and the deal should be done in less than 24 hours.

Gronk knew about a possible comeback, but he thought – and will return to the league in the 2020 season.

The issue – Gronk is still technically a member of the New England Patriots – but the team talked to the TB Bucs and worked out a deal to send Florida’s upcoming Hall of Fame to a close.

The deal … The Patriots sent Gronk and a 7th-rounder to Tampa Bay for a 4th-round pick.

Jay Glazer has already spoken to Gronk … who said the deal should wrap up Wednesday … awaiting the consequences of a physical.

Gronk is dealing with back injuries – but has recently bragged about his recovery … and has proven he is back in shape by jumping on the Jumbotron at WrestleMania 36 earlier this month at a high which is dangerous.

Rob Gronkowski just won the WWE 24/7 belt. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/4UrzxwRyKs

– Updated to the NFL (@MySportsUpdate) April 6, 2020
@MySportsUpdate

Speaking of which, Gronk is the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion – but we don’t think we can get the way out of an NFL contract.

We know it was Tom Brady who pushed for the trade … the guys became very strict friends in their 9 seasons together in the NE … where they won the 3 Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay has quickly become the TB Patriots … everything they need right now Julian Edelman.

Get ready, Tampa !!!

12:48 PM PT – MUST NOT BE GOOD !!!

Gronk has informed the New England Patriots that he is interested in returning to football with the intention of finding a trade to play Tom Brady at Tampa Bay, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

“The #Patriots and #Bucs have some communication, from what I say,” Rapoport added.

However, Gronk and TB12 played for the YEARS in New England … and became one of the two largest QB-receivers in the country.

And, with the Bucs trading their current starting tight end O.J. Howard … There’s room for Gronk if a trade goes through.

Also good for Gronk’s personal … as we reported earlier, he owned Florida property before – and spent time in the Tampa area recently for his WWE gig.

Just call Rob Gronkowski pancake man … ’cause he pointed out MUCH when it comes to retirement – this time he says he’s “not completely done” in football after all !!!

The NFL’s biggest tight end has been in a tug-of-war almost since the day he quit the NFL in 2019 … over and over again whether or not he’s officially been.

The latest? Gronk said Andy Cohen this week on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” is a mixed-reality show Tom Brady in Tampa Bay is completely out of the question.

“I feel good now,” the Patriots legend. “I’m happy where I am. You just don’t know, man. You just don’t know. You don’t know. I’m not done.”

Gronk says the only thing holding him back is a passion for the game … adding, “I want to stay in shape, but I need to get that feeling back.”

Rob retired in March 2019 … and said injuries – including approximately 20 concrete ones – played a key role in him calling it a career at age 29.

Rumors of a comeback have not stopped, though … in Gronk’s play a great role in whispers – flipping in public between “I’m done” and “You never know” always.

As for his close … TMZ Sports talking to Gronk’s brother, Chris, just a few weeks ago, and he said he was surprised to see the tight end come back.

Play video content

MARCH 2020

TMZSports.com

Originally published – 7:23 AM PT

