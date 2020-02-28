rob-kardashian’s-request-for-main-custody-of-slumber-has-been-denied

Roommates, points have not normally been dreamlike involving Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, and it seems they is not going to be soon. Rob requested the court docket in January to have primary custody of his three-12 months-old daughter Desire, and, according to stories, that ask for has been denied.

In accordance to Enjoyment Tonight, Chyna has submitted new court docket files, which point out that Rob’s ask for was rejected by a relatives court judge. Evidently, Rob’s request would modify his prior custody order for Aspiration, and he would only allow Chyna to see her from 10 am to 6 pm on weekends with a “check,quot current.

The paperwork Rob initially submitted for major custody also provided a ask for for Chyna to get analyzed for medications and alcohol no fewer than 30 minutes right before each and every check out with Dream. The documents also requested that a supervising nanny have the electricity to conclusion the visit promptly if she witnessed any violence around Dream.

Rob also states that he and his relatives started to detect a improve in Dream’s behavior, which was meant to be owing to excessive alcohol and drug use.

Chyna’s attorney issued a statement to ET that addresses the new doc.

“All together, Chyna has only wished to peacefully appease the treasured Dream with her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian. Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son, King Cairo, and her daughter Desire Renee extra than anything at all in this planet, ”said Lynne Ciani. “The present-day custody agreement for Desire agreed by Rob has extended been working perfectly. Aspiration spends a incredibly distinctive bonding time with his brother King and also with his father, who without doubt loves his daughter really significantly. “

Ciani continued, earning it crystal clear that Chyna has no intention of neglecting Rob or the Kardashian sisters, and that he will not be intimidated by his attempts to just take custody of Aspiration.