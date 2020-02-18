[rob-liefeld’s-ideas-on-harley-quinn’s-costumes-weren’t-needed-or-interesting]

(Warner Bros.)

Comic book author and artist Rob Liefeld is a controversial determine for his art design and style and crafting but is nevertheless responsible for co-creating Cable and Deadpool, two of the most iconic contemporary X-Guys people, as very well as his get the job done on X-Force and The New Mutants, which is why him throwing his viewpoint into alluring costume discourse concerning Harley Quinn is value wanting at.

Anyhow, Suicide Squad costume designer Kate Hawley drew inspiration from Blondie’s Deborah Harry for Harley Quinn. Punk Rock satisfies her. pic.twitter.com/oQlTMhDC8o — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 17, 2020

Liefeld draws a comparison in between 1 photo of Blondie guide singer Debbie Harry and Harley Quinn’s costume in Suicide Squad, expressing that “punk rock satisfies her,” seemingly throwing shade at the way Harley is dressed in Birds of Prey, which has remained an annoyingly loud conversation on the net. Now, for these that are not mindful, the way in which Liefeld draws folks has generally been a topic of discussion, but his drawings of females primarily, due to them hunting like … perfectly, you can make a decision for your self.

Rob Liefeld/Image Comics

My coronary heart weeps for their vaginas.

I observed Suicide Squad in theaters with my then-boyfriend, and I keep in mind our really different reactions to the Harley Quinn costume. He did feel it was hot because, let’s be apparent, it is framed that way. Harley places on the costume just after stripping down to her underwear in entrance of a bunch of fellas. There are many scenes of her filmed butt-initially and bending over in people “shorts.”

All I could assume of is how painful her cameltoe have to have been and how undesirable of a wedgie she was heading to have. The outfit is attractive mainly because of the gaze and mainly because Margot Robbie is best-wanting and can as a result pull off everything. But as a girl who is attracted to other girls, it just comes off as … monotonous.

It’s a uninteresting outfit that doesn’t even recognize the physique form of its wearer. Very little flatters Harley/Margot drawing notice to her butt, which isn’t even her most effective aspect! Her legs and torso are the dollars-makers, people. Numerous have brought to notice that her crop top, significant-waisted shorts combo in Birds of Prey is really demonstrating fewer skin than her outfit in Suicide Squad, but since the digicam isn’t lecherously highlighting her overall body at each individual flip, it is start ignored.

With the comparison to Debbie Harry, there is no denying that it is an legendary seem, but the big variance is that Debbie Harry is sporting that all through a image shoot. She’s not going straight from this search to combat and do acrobatic flips in superior-heeled boots. Additionally, as persons on Twitter have pointed out, there are a good deal of seems to be in Birds of Prey that both of those come to feel incredibly Harley and could be noticed as Debbie Harry-impressed, that are not her in just literally a t-shirt and underwear.

Listed here are 4 additional looks of Debbie’s that are still punk as hell but aren’t generally a t-shirt and underwear. She still appears to be like hot AND these just about every distinctly experience like Harley can take inspiration from her in Birds of Prey. https://t.co/EiBpSC7ixM pic.twitter.com/kVwtKJAAKn — Princess Paige Is Trying Her Most effective (@paigetheprncss) February 18, 2020

Video Essayist Renegade Slash covered this kind of discourse, framing it close to the dialogue about Tiffa’s boobs in the Last Fantasy VII remake and how the core of all of this is about a reduction of handle by those people who have very long had institutional electrical power. They see things like this as proof of their ability fading into a non-small-brief-clad demise rattle. It would be awesome to think of these mentalities just belonging to a few loud fringe individuals, but Liefeld is a notable particular person in the marketplace, and when he lends his voice to bolster this backwards viewpoint, it does not support any individual.

