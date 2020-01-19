Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler trained on the job for “9-1-1: Lone Star”

LOS ANGELES, January 19 (UPI). Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler trained their roles at Fox Spinoff like real interns 9-1-1: Lone star.

On the show, a fire brigade in Austin, Texas, which lost most of its crew in a fire, hires New York firefighter Owen Strand (Lowe) to rebuild the team, and Michelle Blake (Tyler) is a paramedic.

“You offered me the role and I think we started filming two weeks later,” Tyler said in a panel from the Television Critics Association. “So I had to train a lot very quickly and looked like I knew what I was doing.”

Like the original 9-1-1 and other medical programs on TV, Lonely star has technical advisors who trained Tyler on the required scenes.

“Many of the extras and people in the scenes with us are real firefighters and medics,” said Tyler. “In all these moments in between, I can ask and watch a million questions.”

Lowe came regardless of firefighters 9-1-1: Lone star. His home in Santa Barbara was near forest fires, so he met the real firefighters who were fighting the California flames.

“I had it staged in my house,” said Lowe during the panel discussion. “I fed them. I was really interested in why these men and women do what they do, what it means to them, how they sleep in the dirt for weeks, when it comes to pulling off the kind of hours.”

The actor had a little more time to shadow firefighters before filming 9-1-1: Lone star. Lowe felt bad about accompanying firefighters on the calls because people didn’t know what to think when they saw him.

“So I’m with the fire department and they’re right in the area where Dodger Stadium is,” said Lowe. “It’s a problem when you go out and train. People say, ‘I don’t feel so safe when Rob Lowe is there. I don’t feel that real experts have turned up.'”

With two 9-1-1 In the Fox series, viewers will experience twice as many emergencies. Lonely star starts conservatively with a fire and a car accident. But the usual emergencies were also exciting to film, said Tyler.

“The first time we had a big scene with this car accident was like going to Universal Studios as well as going to the theme park,” said Tyler. “It was a wrong car. All the real firefighters were there. Then we come in and have to do it. It’s almost like a choreographed dance or a stunt.”

Tyler said that even fictional emergencies trigger adrenaline.

“When you are in an emergency, it is the training that keeps you calm when the (explosive) fan hits,” said Tyler. “So I’m getting out of breath and I’m getting very nervous and I’m trying to keep it together.”

In addition to the intense emergency situations 9-1-1: Lone star is also a father / son drama. Beach’s son TK (Ronen Rubenstein) is addicted to recovery. Strand takes him to Austin to monitor his recovery. He also became a father figure for his new firefighters.

“Listen, I have two sons,” said Lowe. “The thought of driving the younger people’s cats, who find their way around the world, like running a fire station, just felt natural to me. I think these captains are the fathers of people in the house, it was very easy for me to tell. “

9-1-1: Lone star Premiere on Sunday night on Fox after the NFC championship game.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSCpOHkU3_s (/ embed)