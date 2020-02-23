[Rob O’Brien Mocks McRaven’s ‘Supernatural’ Perception of Trump Pushing Out DNI Main to Satisfy His Ego]

White House countrywide safety chief Robert O’Brien snarked at former Admiral William McRaven for declaring President Donald Trump could possibly be seeking to soothe his personal ego at the country’s expense.

O’Brien was set below huge force this weekend when ABC’s George Stephanopoulos grilled him for denying intelligence assessment that Russia is seeking to re-elect Trump as portion of their broader hard work to sow discord in the 2020 election. O’Brien also disputed indications that Trump ousted Joseph Maguire in anger following the outgoing director of countrywide intelligence briefed Congress on these matters.

Ultimately, Stephanopoulos introduced up a Washington Post op-ed McRaven wrote, which scorched Trump by saying “When superior men and ladies simply cannot communicate the truth of the matter, when specifics are inconvenient, when integrity and character no lengthier make a difference, when presidential ego and self-preservation are more significant than countrywide security — then there is absolutely nothing still left to prevent the triumph of evil.”

O’Brien’s response:

“I really do not know how to react to him. He was a fantastic Navy SEAL, but I did not see him in the Oval Office environment when we were speaking to Joe Maguire. I didn’t see him in any of the conferences we had with the president. He will have to have supernatural powers or some sort of incredible intelligence assortment to be ready to get to what the president and senior aides had been imagining.”

The tangent ongoing with O’Brien insisting that he and Trump consider “very highly” of Maguire. O’Brien took a further shot at McRaven, nonetheless, by expressing “maybe he’s seeking out his new occupation as a pundit for The Washington Post, and I never know how he would have that information considering that he wasn’t in the meetings and I was.”

Look at over, by means of ABC.