Rob Rensenbrink was recognized, who, after his death at the age of 72, had never been too close to a Dutch soccer player as a World Cup winner.

Rensenbrink, who played 46 games for Oranje with 14 goals, was diagnosed with the muscle-degenerative disease PSMA in 2012.

Born in Amsterdam, he spent most of his professional career in Belgium at Club Brugge and Anderlecht, where he was nicknamed “Slangenmens” (contortionist) for his lazy runs.

His most famous football moment was in 1978 when he hit a cross in the last minute of the World Cup final in Buenos Aires to throw the ball cannon off the post. The Dutch lost 3-1 to Argentina, the host country, which was used by the ruling junta as a PR showcase.

Rensenbrink later said he hadn’t regretted the missed opportunity. In Argentina, he scored five goals, including a hat-trick against Iran, which made up for his disappointment in the 1974 final when he was replaced at half-time due to an injury. On this occasion, the Netherlands lost 1-2 to Germany.

Rob Rensenbrink, who hit the post 1-1 against Holland-Argentina in the last minute of regular time in 1978, died today at the age of 72. “The contortionist” probably preferred fishing to football. RIP https://t.co/OWp5VukWCX

– Simon Kuper (@KuperSimon) January 25, 2020

‘Majestic’

With Anderlecht, he won the European Cup Winners’ Cup twice and scored two goals in the 1976 final against West Ham United. Two years later he repeated the feat and won 4-0 against Austria Vienna.

Experienced commentator Jack van Gelder described Rensenbrink as “a fantastic footballer and a remarkable person,” while broadcaster Frits Barend said he was a “majestic leftist, the star of Anderlecht, and almost made the Dutch world champion in 1978”.

Rob Rensenbrink overtook. Fantastic voetballer en bijzonder mens. R.I.P Rob. Condoleances vij z vrouw Corrie, de kinderen en other family matters

– Jack van Gelder (@jackvangelder) January 25, 2020

Faithful never: The brilliant Voetball player Rob Rensenbrink, who was born Cruijff in 1947, is overwhelmed. He was signed by Anderlecht in 1978 and had the Dutch flag in 1978. Modest, splendid, intimate gentlemen. RIP Rob

– Frits Jelle Barend (@fbarend) January 25, 2020

