Robb Flynn Downplays Device Head Lineup Alterations

Equipment HEAD mainman Robb Flynn has downplayed the quantity of lineup improvements the band has absent by means of in its just about 3-10 years existence.

Flynn is the sole remaining unique member of Equipment HEAD, which shaped in 1991 in the San Francisco Bay Place. The group lately celebrated the 25th anniversary of its debut album, “Burn My Eyes”, by executing the LP in its entirety on European and North American tours, with previous users Chris Kontos (drums) and Logan Mader (guitar) quickly rejoining the band.

In a the latest interview with “The Robbcast Podcast”, Flynn tackled the Machine HEAD personnel shuffles, explaining that the group’s lineup has been steady a great deal lengthier than he is often supplied credit rating for.

“I listen to this a lot: ‘Oh, you’ve experienced so many bandmember changes,'” he reported (hear audio under). “And I’m hardly ever gonna sit below and say we have not had bandmember improvements, but we have experienced 6 bandmember variations in 27 decades. 27 decades is a truly prolonged time. We commenced in ’91. It’s 2020 right now. I consider it is really sort of the effortless point to exaggerate — it tends to make a tale of, ‘Oh, you will find often chaos in the lineup.’ But there is certainly been quite a few occasions when we’ve had a perfectly secure lineup for seven to 10 yrs, and no one at any time reviews on that. [Laughs]

“The way I glance at it [is] even THE BEATLES… 10 years is what most bands can manage. That’s it,” he ongoing. “BLACK SABBATH — 10 a long time THE BEATLES — 10 decades LED ZEPPELIN — 10 several years. Some of the biggest bands of all time have only been in a position to hold it jointly for 10 a long time, and then broken up. To the point exactly where they hated just about every other so a great deal that they could not even get in a area and make music any more. And I generally remind myself of that — that even THE BEATLES… And then THE BEATLES hardly ever got back alongside one another, unfortunately to say. And BLACK SABBATH took 37 several years, 40 a long time to get again collectively. I believe that when you glimpse at it like that, it sort of puts issues into a body of reference.

“[Drummer Dave] McClain was in the band for 23 decades. [Guitarist] Phil [Demmel] was in the band for 15 yrs, [bassist] Adam [Duce] 20 several years. Even [bassist] Jared [MacEachern] now — Jared‘s the new man he is been in the band for almost 8 many years now. You’ve got just gotta form of remember that.

“Bands do go on a whole lot extended than they employed to [laughs] these days,” Flynn added. “Bands in no way used to previous this extensive. We’re variety of reaching this new stage of audio where bands form of go on without end, due to the fact they turn into this sort of a company establishment at some stage, like some bands. And I am not gonna say Device HEAD‘s that, but there’s other bands out there in which you can find just so substantially dollars remaining generated that it’s not well worth it for them to crack up. Even if they hate each other and travel on distinct airplanes and remain in different resorts and cannot even communicate to each other and just walk onstage and participate in and then leave, the band still continues, due to the fact there is certainly so much cash currently being made. I don’t essentially have an feeling about that — whether that’s great or band or I you should not know — but we’ve by no means truly had that in the record of tunes. Bands both died, O.D.ed or fucking broke up, like THE Doorways, like Jimi Hendrix, like BLACK SABBATH, like — identify any band.”

Flynn also talked over his drive for maintaining Equipment HEAD alive for just about 30 a long time, even as it becomes progressively tricky to make income in the songs organization.

“The motive that I continue on, I guess, is I fucking love what I do, guy,” he mentioned. “I love taking part in music. Audio is these types of an significant section of my lifestyle, and has been, from my earliest memories. The exhibits that Device HEAD has and the fanbase that we have and the determination of the Head Situations is fucking — it’ll straight up convey me to tears in some cases. It’s so passionate about the songs we make and the band and what we stand for. If you can find only 3 hundred of ’em, or there is 3 thousand of ’em, motherfucker, I’m gonna go out there and fucking give a thousand % and eliminate it each and every night, for the reason that which is the shit that makes us sense alive. They make me sense alive I make them sense alive. It is really this mad circle of power and ability and communion. And that is what it is about for me.”

This earlier February, Machine HEAD produced a new standalone single referred to as “Circle The Drain”. It was the initially new Machine HEAD song since “Do Or Die”, which arrived out very last Oct and was described by some followers and media stores as a “diss” observe aimed at Device HEAD‘s detractors, in individual these who have been vital of the band’s past album, 2018’s “Catharsis”.

Each clearly show on Equipment HEAD‘s “Melt away My Eyes” 25th-anniversary tour consisted of two sections: portion just one saw Flynn and MacEachern performing together with new recruits, Polish guitarist Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, Japanese Entrance) although part two featured “Burn up My Eyes” performed in its entirety for the very first time ever, with Kontos and guitarist Mader becoming a member of in.

