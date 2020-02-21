[Robberies documented on Southwest Facet: police]

Police are warning inhabitants on the Southwest Aspect of a collection of robberies reported this thirty day period in West Garden, Archer Heights, West Elsdon and Garfield Ridge.

In each and every circumstance, the suspects approached someone and demanded their home, Chicago police said in a neighborhood warn.

The robberies occurred:

About 12: 30 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 6200 block of South Kostner Avenue

About 12: 24 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 5500 block of South Kedvale Avenue

About 9 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 5000 block of South Archer Avenue

About 10: 30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 5800 block of West 53rd Road and

About 10: 37 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 5000 block of South Leamington Avenue.

The suspects were explained as a few 19 to 24-12 months-previous men standing 5-foot-6 to 6-foot-two.

Everyone with details is questioned to call Spot Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

