Robbie Fowler, Martin Keown and Glen Johnson hail new #PlayersTogether fund and strike back again at footballers’ critics

Former Premier League stars Robbie Fowler, Martin Keown and Glen Johnson have all heaped praise on the new #PlayersTogether initiative to held increase funds for the NHS.

Spearheaded by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, the #PlayersTogether plan will see tens of millions of lbs raised for wellbeing care employees will cause and workers on the frontline.

The announcement of the fund, following intensive talks amid quite a few gamers, was created a week immediately after well being secretary Matt Hancock urged footballers to ‘play your part’ through the coronavirus outbreak by contributing in the direction of the NHS.

Owning gained plenty of criticism for his reviews, Hancock posted on social media that he welcomed the new player-led initiative.

Keown, Fowler and Johnson also hailed the #PlayersTogether scheme, but took aim at all those who have criticised gamers for their clear absence of motion and accused them of selfishness.

Previous Arsenal centre-back again Keown instructed White and Sawyer on talkSPORT: “I feel it’s an unbelievable, superb initiative from the players.

“They struck again, definitely, and manufactured the issue that they’ve been in negotiations and talking about this for some time and this income will go straight to the coronary heart of the problem. It will go straight in to support to help you save life.

“There’s a stereotype that gamers are only interested in themselves, and their substantial quantities of money can taint how individuals think of them, but this is transforming that in a single fell swoop.

getty photographs

Martin Keown has hailed the #PlayersTogether fund

“It’s a truly sensible move, it shows the ability they have and the income they are likely to provide up will make a large difference to battling the struggle we’re in at the moment to defeat this virus.

“This is the players getting alongside one another on their own. The never want to stand powering any one, they’re not becoming pushed by the FA or the Premier League, they’ve created their individual initiative and it is the crucial men and women, gamers like Jordan Henderson and captains of other Leading League golf equipment.

“Before pay cuts come about, and they will happen here, the players are declaring: ‘while we’re even now earning this cash wide quantities of it will be going into the NHS’ and that’s genuinely some statement.

“That funds will be a big gain to them, it is a massive lead to and I never assume cash could be improved put in than a contribution of this dimensions, and it’s being made by these Premier League gamers.”

getty

Robbie Fowler strike back at these who have aimed criticism at footballers considering that the get started of the sporting blackout

Previous Liverpool striker Fowler also joined talkSPORT on his 45th birthday, and he had a stronger word for anybody doubting how generous footballers are.

“There have been plenty of reviews and many people saying awful things about gamers,” he explained.

“It’s not only this disaster, but there are large amount of charities that a lot of clubs and footballers are concerned with, and they really do not really place it out in the forefront so anyone can give them the praise.

“Now this has only appear out because we see an individual really obtaining a go at them and they’ve experienced to protect by themselves.

“But I’ve no doubt that, whichever Matt Hancock has been declaring, golf equipment and gamers would have been executing this stuff in any case. It is not a little something you can mechanically do in a few hours.

“I know for a reality all the players at Liverpool have been chatting about executing issues ahead of Mr Hancock was taking about what ought to be happening. I just feel just mainly because it is Premier League footballers it is uncomplicated pickings and individuals can have a go. It’s the straightforward choice.

“I’ve previously been included in charities and heaps of gamers have. Just simply because you are not out there courting publicity doesn’t suggest gamers never do everything.

“It annoys me a tiny bit since folks never genuinely understand that.”

Wonderful from Glen Johnson and his buddies, who are spending the wages of employees at his area golf club

In the meantime, ex-Liverpool and Chelsea suitable-again Johnson mentioned these programs would have been in the pipeline for a while, nicely just before Hancock’s opinions.

“I mentioned at the time, really don’t hold pushing them to do it, they’ll do it anyway,” he reported.

“In the dressing room there will be much more gamers who support a charity privately than do not. The lads never endorse it and do it for praise, it’s since it’s in their coronary heart and it’s what they want to do.

“It’s only now simply because factors are so general public that they’ve received to come out and say just what it is they’re doing.

“In the football community gamers and golf equipment and workers will guidance most brings about.”