Robbie Keane decorates Edgar Davids in training in Tottenham, kung fu kicks in Big Sam's office ... Ranking of the ten best fights between teammates

Jamie O’Hara recently told talkSPORT that Robbie Keane once decorated Edgar Davids in training in Tottenham.

And it made us think – teammates fight a lot, don’t they?

We were all in the Sunday League. Weeks full of selfishness and greed from the one guy who never gives you the ball.

Even the best of us snap … sometime.

O’Hara told a brilliant story about Keane and David at Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast

We even asked Kevin Nolan if he saw anything similar to O’Hara, and the boy did it.

Nolan said: “One of the worst I’ve ever seen was when I was a young boy in Bolton, between Bulent Akin and Bernard Mendy. It started.

“We played 11 against 11 and Akin knocked Mendy down. It was so fast that Akin simply took it out, the old Scholes tackle.

“So Mendy jumped up and they have toes toes. Usually they are just handbags, but they weren’t, they were full fists!”

And Sam Allardyce, the then manager, remembers the junk that got into his office!

He said to us: “I remember sitting in my office and he kicked the door with a kung fu kick. he got it right in the chest and then ran out!

Kevin Nolan’s story about the insane training fight on the floor in Bolton – “He broke in and knocked him out!”

“You ended up in the locker room and fought for a while. You just went on.

“It was probably the worst fight I’ve ever seen!”

Football is full of other stories like this, so without further ado, here are the top ten fights between teammates …

10. Eyal Berkovic vs. John Hartson (West Ham)

To be honest, you should be in your head to get the big John Hartson upset. So we can only assume that Eyal Berkovic is actually mental.

The not so big Israeli was annoyed during a training session at West Ham about a strong duel by Hartson and responded with a very openly pathetic blow to the leg of the great Welsh man.

Hartson’s reaction was immediate, with a hard kick in the head that knocked Berkovic down.

Unfortunately, the incident for Hartson was captured on camera, which meant that he was the first player to be charged with the misconduct for an incident on the training grounds.

The best of everything? Here you can see everything again.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAz4Sz9gT0E (/ embed)

9. Nick Barmby vs. Jimmy Bullard (hull)

After being pounded by Everton, Hulls players were ordered to train in a local park the following day.

Tensions boiled over and Barmby and Bullard started, which fairly happens almost every day at training grounds across the country.

With the exception of this argument, there was an argument before horrified members of the local women’s institute. Which doesn’t happen every day.

8: Keane vs. David (Tottenham)

O’Hara recalls: “I remember giving Keano in training and they had a barn and I think he was trying to come up to Robbie Keane and say something – and Keano just kindled him , damned!”

“He just left, bang – a blow. Path.

“Then Davids just got up and left – and that’s it.

“He came the next day like” Tomorrow, Robbie … “

Getty Images – Getty

Edgar Davids joined Spurs in 2005 and spent a year and a half in North London

7. Derek Hales vs. Mike Flanagan (Charlton)

The two Charlton players saw themselves colored red at a FA Cup clash against Maidstone in The Valley in 1979 because of fights.

Hales had sparked his anger over his attacking partner after being caught offside, claiming Flanagan should have played him earlier, and the perm pair decided that there was only one to resolve the argument – FIGHT!

Hales was released by the Addicks after the game before being reinstated in the appeal process while Flanagan was whipped into the Crystal Palace.

6. Steve McManaman vs. Bruce Grobbelaar (Liverpool)

Merseyside derbies often enter into a total war between opposing players, but this time two teammates lost.

Liverpool’s seasoned goalkeeper Grobbelaar was angry with McManaman after taking over Everton’s lead in 1993 after a weak rebound.

The young winger gave Grobbelaar a mouthful and the now angry Zimbabwean reacted by grabbing McManaman’s neck.

McManaman threw out an arm and made a careful decision to withdraw. Punches were avoided.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFqYv27kHc8 (/ embed)

5. Graeme Le Saux vs David Batty (Blackburn)

Just four minutes after Blackburn’s 1995 Champions League encounter with Spartak Moscow, Batty got the rebound after Le Saux took possession of it. Then he no longer checked the ball and made a throw-in.

Batty scolded the full-back, who responded with a punch and broke his hand.

4. Bulent Akin vs. Bernard Mendy (Bolton)

An epic fight on the Bolton training ground that was spilled by a kick in the door of Sam Allardyce’s office.

How had we never heard this story before?

3. Craig Bellamy vs. John Arne Riise (Liverpool)

John Arne Riise hardly appeared to be the most aggressive character during his time in Anfield, but that didn’t prevent everyone’s favorite Welsh from arguing with the Norwegian in 2007.

Bellamy lost it with his Liverpool teammate after a karaoke night on a “team bonding” trip to Portugal and confronted him with a golf club.

Bellamy made the incident clear a few days later after beating Barcelona at the Nou Camp. He celebrated his goal by pretending to swing a seven-iron. Kind.

Getty Images – Getty

Bellamy made the situation clear

2. Joey Barton vs. Ousmane Dabo (Man City)

Dabo claimed that he looked like the elephant man after Barton attacked him during a training session in Manchester City.

The Frenchman had to be treated in the hospital after being beaten several times by the bubbling midfielder.

City then banned Barton, who was later sentenced to four months in prison for assault. Everything was very unappetizing.

1. Lee Bowyer vs. Kieron Dyer (Newcastle)

Most players keep their messages for the training field. Therefore, these two must be given top marks if they choose to sort it out in front of more than 50,000 fans at St. James’ Park – and don’t forget how many millions watch TV.

After Newcastle won 3-0 against Aston Villa, Bowyer insulted Dyer when he failed to overtake the ball and the couple clashed like a couple of schoolgirls.

Gareth Barry played peacemakers before both were dismissed. Cue embarrassing looking photo of the couple sitting on either side of Chef Graeme Souness and forced to apologize to a conciliatory press conference.

Getty Images – Getty

Who could forget that?