[Robbie Robertson shares light-weight and dim recollections of his days with The Band]

Just after the folks-pop-rock-state band called The Band went via its ultimate breakup – their past dwell exhibit that includes all five users was documented in the 1978 movie “The Last Waltz” – the group’s guitarist and most important songwriter Robbie Robertson took his profession in new directions. It would be practically 10 yrs before he produced his self-titled to start with solo album, but for the duration of that ten years, he commenced dabbling in writing scores for movies (“The King of Comedy,” […]