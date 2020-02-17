[robbie-williams-replaces-michael-buble-as-the-deal-with-of-the-australian-radio-station]

%MINIFYHTML96aeb09cb3b35e9e61e0d34d2657237011%

WENN / Graham Finney

Times after welcoming his fourth son with his spouse Ayda Discipline, the successful & # 39 Rock DJ & # 39 He is introduced as the new smoothfm ambassador for his new advertising campaign.

Robbie williams It is the new encounter of Australia's smoothfm radio station.

The 46 12 months old will swap Michael Buble in the new internet marketing campaign of the station, which aims to "reflect the timeless and modern day playlist of the station".

The British singer follows in the footsteps of Spandau Ballet Y Sam smith, who also served as ambassadors, with Paul Jackson, with the Director of Programming and Promoting of the dad or mum company of smoothfm, NOVA, exalting the former Take that Star estimate in a assertion.

"Robbie is a charming and cheeky artist who has developed in the course of his job, and his audio continues to be timeless, which makes it the ideal selection for smoothfm in 2020," he stated.

The information will come just after the results creator "Angels" welcomed his fourth son, Beau, and Robbie uncovered the wonderful news on Valentine's Day, on February 14, sharing a snap of his son's ft collectively. with all those of his other three children on Instagram.

He and spouse Ayda discipline They also share Colette Josephine, 17, also known as Coco, Teddy, 7, and her son Charlton, 5.