robbie-williams-turned-down-the-prospect-to-become-queen’s-frontman

Robbie Williams has discovered that he was when questioned to stick to in the late Freddie Mercury‘s footsteps as Queen frontman, prior to Adam Lambert joined the rock group.

The pop icon is explained to have turned down Brian Could and Roger Taylor’s technique right after impressing the pair when they teamed up on a 2001 re-recording of ‘We Are The Champions’ for the motion picture A Knight’s Tale.

But Robbie suggests his “low self-esteem” in the end prevented him from adhering to on from Freddie Mercury.

He informed SiriusXM: “Even though I’m pretty assured in this article on the microphone, I have quite minimal self-esteem.

“And I just thought I’d conserve them the audacity of me even seeking to step on a stage and be the exact same echelon as Freddie Mercury. He, to me, is angelic. He’s godlike. It was just as well frightening.”

He additional: “I was doing stadiums myself at the time. I did not want to have to break up it three techniques, but that’s a different story.”

Robbie Williams performs stay

Regardless of remaining spurned by Robbie, Queen went on to recruit Negative Enterprise singer Paul Rodgers in 2004, with their collaboration coming to an end in 2009 right after international tours.

Since 2011, they have been fronted by former American Idol star Adam Lambert, with Williams praising his “incredible” voice.

“Adam Lambert – if he wasn’t this sort of a wonderful individual, which he is – I would just be terrified of him simply because of his pure expertise. His voice is totally amazing,” he claimed.

“And he’s an unbelievable performer, and a charming individual to boot. I’m seriously happy when I meet up with people that I’m just overawed by their expertise – he provides me a talent really hard-on – and they are pleasant.”

“It’s considerably better than conference individuals that give you a talent tough-on and they’re arseholes. You’re just like, ‘Oh, I detest every thing you have completed now,’” Robbie stated.

In the meantime, Queen and Adam Lambert lately played the band’s setlist from their legendary 1985 Are living Support concert for Fireplace Struggle Australia, the enormous Australian bushfire reward live performance.

Brian May experienced formerly described Fireplace Fight Australia as a reward concert “a little bit like Reside Aid” when he at first exposed that Queen had been approached to engage in the event.