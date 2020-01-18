Robert Beric may not be designated for season alone

Spire Robert Beric is the first Designated Fire Player to sign the low season.

He shouldn’t be the last.

As expected, The Fire announced on Saturday that it had taken over the 28-year-old from the French club Saint-Etienne. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Beric’s contract runs until 2021 with a 2022 team option.

“I am very happy to be in Chicago, and I think this is going to be a great new era for the fire,” Beric said in a news release. “I look forward to working with my new teammates and starting the new season.”

With Beric in the fold, the Fire has 18 players and can now fill a game day team. But their selection still lacks depth, and there are questions about midfield, back line and goalkeeper positions.

Crucially, the Fire has two designated Player spots to use. The retirement of Bastian Schweinsteiger opened a lock and the departure of Nemanja Nikolic and Aleksandar Katai released the other two. Nicolas Gaitan, who could have been a designated player if he returned, is not expected back.

This season it is more important than ever to get the Designated Player spots right for the fire.

The Fire not only needs game-changing players up and down the field after major roster changes, but they try to introduce themselves to the city again. Filling Soldier Field and creating an atmosphere would be helped by prominent players, and drawing attention to local broadcasts where they end up would be helped by a decent team fed by an entertaining product on the field.

And it seems that the Fire agrees.

In an interview with the Sun Times earlier this month, owner Joe Mansueto said “people want to play here” and players see what investments are going on. He emphasized that the club “puts together a very strong team that is fun to see [and] entertaining.”

“We are going for the best talent we can find,” said Mansueto. “We will fill those three DP slots with very strong talent, and some can cost quite a bit of money, yes.”

Beric, who has 25 appearances for the Slovenian national team, is expected to fill the scoring void left by Nikolic. Beric joined Saint-Etienne in 2015 and collected 34 goals in 81 matches in all competitions for the French side.

At 6-2, Beric figures to provide an antenna element in the box the fire was missing in recent seasons. His arrival also means that CJ Sapong is not the only attacker on the roster and can free Sapong to be used in different ways as he was last season.

“We are very excited to add Robert to the roster for the coming season,” fire trainer Raphael Wicky said in a news release. “Robert is a hard-working, intelligent number nine who is able to score high goals. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Chicago. “