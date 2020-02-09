Robert Conrad, star of the 1960s television series `` The Wild, Wild West '', dies at 84

LOS ANGELES – Robert Conrad, the sturdy and controversial actor who appeared in the hugely popular 1960s television series “Hawaiian Eye” and “The Wild, Wild West”, died on Saturday. He was 84 years old.

The actor died of heart failure in Malibu, California, said family spokesman Jeff Ballard. A small private service is scheduled for March 1, which would have been his 85th birthday.

“He lived a wonderfully long life and although the family is saddened by his passing, he will forever live in their hearts,” said Ballard.

With his good looks and solid physique, Conrad was a young rising actor when he was chosen for the lead role in “Hawaiian Eye”. He became a star overnight after the show started in 1959.

Conrad played Tom Lopaka, a daring private investigator whose partner was Tracy Steele, played by Anthony Eisley. They operated in a chic office overlooking the pool at a popular Waikiki hotel.

The two private eyes alternated on simple investigations with the help of the colorful characters of the island, including a singer named Cricket Blake (Connie Stevens) and a taxi driver scraping ukuleles named Kazuo (Poncie Ponce).

After five seasons with the show, Conrad continued to embrace the craze for television of the time, the westerns of the time, but with a decidedly different touch.

In “The Wild, Wild West”, which debuted in 1965, he was James T. West, a James Bond-like agent who used innovative tactics and futuristic gadgets (futuristic for the 1800s anyway) to fight weird bad guys. He was skillfully assisted by Ross Martin’s Artemus Gordon, a master of disguise.

The show was broadcast until 1970.

The series “Baa Baa Black Sheep” followed in 1976 and was roughly based on an autobiography of the Marine Corps ace and Medal of Honor recipient Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, who wrote on raucous tracts that he commanded during the Second World War.

Conrad played Pappy Boyington, so nicknamed because he often saved his pilots from severe punishment. Bringing his usual intensity to the role, he even learned to fly.

The CBS series was appreciated by male viewers but not so much by women and it was abandoned after its first season. It was revived in December 1977 under the name of “Black Sheep Squadron”, after the new emissions of the network failed to find an audience. This continued for another season.

Conrad, meanwhile, interspersed his long successful career in television with numerous roles in films. After a few short games, his television fame elevated him to fame, starting in 1966 with “Young Dillinger”, in which he played Pretty Boy Floyd. Other films included “Murph the Surf”, “The Bandits” (which he also directed), “The Lady in Red” (this time under the name of John Dillinger) and “Wrong Is Right”.

At the same time, he found plenty of time for arguments.

Across Hollywood, Conrad had a reputation for being a picky customer and was chased more than half a dozen times for fist fights. Playing himself in a 1999 episode of the television series “Just Shoot Me”, he ridiculed his threatening and harsh character. He was also featured in 1970s commercials for Eveready Batteries, with a battery on his shoulder, a threatening look, and a popular slogan, “I challenge you to delete it.”

“I’m only 5 feet 8 inches tall and weigh only 165 pounds this morning, so I’m not the nastiest guy in the world,” he told an interviewer in 2008.

“If you treat me well, I will treat you better,” he added. “If you’re rude to me, put on your helmet. Here it is.”

His daughter Nancy Conrad, who appeared in some of his photos, explained it this way: “Dad is a hard worker. If people drag their feet, they get impatient. and show him why things are not going well. “

He frequently used his offspring in his movies and TV shows.

One example was the 1988 television series “High Mountain Rangers”, which Conrad had proposed, financed with his own money and made. He hired sons Shane and Christian as co-stars, daughter Joan as producer and daughter Nancy as caterer. His first wife took care of financial matters.

The show, about a group of law enforcement officers, was filmed in the High Sierra mountain range near Lake Tahoe.

Conrad’s subsequent film credits included “Jingle All The Way” from 1996 with Arnold Schwarzenegger and “Dead Above Ground” from 2002.

He was born Konrad Robert Falkowski in Chicago on March 1, 1935. His great-grandfather had emigrated from Germany and his grandfather founded several meat stores in Chicago called Hartman’s.

Conrad moved from school to school and, at age 15, left his parents’ home for a place known only to his girlfriend and great-grandmother who sometimes fed him.

A football player at school, Conrad’s first job was to load trucks. At 18, he was hired to drive wagons of milk.

He tried boxing and nightclub singing for a while before becoming an actor and eventually moving to Hollywood, where he found work as a stuntman.

Instead of flowers, Conrad’s family requests donations from the Wounded Warrior Project and the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

Conrad is survived by eight children and 18 grandchildren.

