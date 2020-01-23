Robert Covington and Derrick Rose are the hottest names in the NBA trading market

Robert Covington of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hannah Foslien / Getty

Before the NBA 2020 closes on February 6, it’s likely that you’ve never heard the hottest name on the market unless you’re playing fantasy basketball.

This name? Robert Covington.

Covington, a 29-year-old who played college basketball for the Tennessee State Tigers after failing to recruit high school, is a little striker who embodies the “3-and-D” role so valuable in the NBA the past few years.

Covington was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2018, and this year scored an average of two steals and more than two 3-pointers per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves in one tick less than 30 minutes per game.

Covington is an all-star asset for his defense and long-range shooting, and thanks to an NBA-scale contract that earns him $ 12 million annually and spends more than two years.

Covington was released from college and started his career with the Houston Rockets, but spent most of his career with the 76ers before moving to Minnesota as part of the Jimmy Butler deal last year. Now that the playoffs are out of reach, the Timberwolves may want to face their star roleplayer for a large sum.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the market is full of applicants for Covington’s services, including Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks, Rockets and 76ers.

It’s a particularly flattering feeling for a player that most casual NBA fans couldn’t pick from a lineup.

“It is,” said Covington to the journal. “It shows that you are a valuable player in this league.”

There is another player who may be on the move before the deadline that most people will be more familiar with: Derrick Rose.

Rose, a former MVP at the Chicago Bulls, is playing well for the Detroit Pistons this season and is of interest to “several teams with championship aspirations,” including the Clippers.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story in the Wall Street Journal