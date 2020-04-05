Avengers: After watching the Undegam, how many of you started using a lot of dialogue from the movie in real life? No doubt many are saying “And I’m the Iron Man” because the character of Robert Donne Jr. sacrificed himself to kill Thanos and save humanity. But there’s another dialogue that’s always on the heart of all Marvel fans. Read on

In the movie, when Tony Stark put his daughter Morgan Stark to sleep, she told him, “I love you $ 3.” It’s a very ‘awa’ moment for everyone and the lines became an expression of genuine love and affection for all Marvel fans. We’re sure, every fan should say that phrase to their fellow Iron Man fans or their family, friends or lovers. Our Today’s Avengers: Endgame Trivia # 2 is about the origins of this dialogue, which is absolutely fascinating.

Avengers: Endgame Trivia # 2: ‘I Love You, 000००० Ro’s Robert Downey Jr. AK Iron Man has a sweet relationship with the real life and Marvel movies!

‘I love you 3000’ is not a random quote. It has a sweet story related to the life of Robert Donne Jr. In an interview with ‘Observation Hollywood Interview’, one of the Avengers directors, Anthony Russo: Andagame revealed that one of his children had told him ‘I love you 3०००’ and at the time made the screenplay. And finally on the big screen. Knowing this, we see the scene between Tony and Morgan differently because it is more special and sweet than ever!

Anyway, after the movie came out, fans found another theory behind the same stage. Many fans tweeted that 000००० is the total runtime of all the Marvel movies released till then. Therefore, the makers especially used the ‘3000’ number in the film. But the producers later said that they didn’t think it through and it is nothing but a co-event that the numbers match the total runtime of their Marvel movies!

