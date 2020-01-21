Robert Downey Jr. film “Dolittle” flops as hard as “cats”

If you haven’t heard much about Robert Downey Jr.’s new film, Dolittle, you are definitely not alone.

Those who knew it was going to release didn’t really seem to care, and the few people who actually paid to see this flick had a fairly negative feedback to share.

There is a lot of speculation as to why this film wasn’t released, but the fact remains that it wasn’t. The film is likely to lose an incredible $ 100 million. Ouch!

Many reasons why

Movies fail from time to time, but this movie seems to be hit particularly hard. While we will never be able to figure out a specific reason why this film just didn’t fly, we can definitely find some shortcomings that are worth paying attention to.

Geek Tyrant said it best when they reported that there was no real interest in this story. If viewers don’t like it, they just don’t watch the movie … it’s that simple!

Unfortunately, a secondary factor played a role in the film’s pathetic reviews, which is the simple fact that the few people who actually visited it really didn’t have much to say.

They felt unimpressed and underwhelmed.

Another “miss” for Universal Studios

Universal Studios isn’t doing it right these days.

Speculation has it that this film will lose $ 100 million. As if this hit wasn’t big enough, let’s not forget that they also lost around $ 70 million from their cat production.

Variety reports that cats fell flat – great time. The studio was probably of the opinion that the star-studded actors could lead the film to a peak of success, but not even famous faces like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo could prevent it from going under.

