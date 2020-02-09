Robert Downey Jr. reveals the Avenger he would have liked to play instead of Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. has revealed which of Marvel’s Avengers he would have loved to play if he hadn’t played Iron Man.

After portraying Tony Stark / Iron Man “Genius, Billionaire, Playboy, Philanthropist” in the past eleven years, Downey Jr. has now announced what other character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe he would have liked to portray.

The actor sat down with BBC Radio 1 for his “Kids Ask” segment and stated that he would have liked to get the role of Clint Barton / Hawkeye.

Downey Jr. claimed that most “red-haired” American men introduced themselves as Spider-Man when they were young, and said, “Looking back – also because I’m just a Jeremy Renner fan and he made it so cool.” Especially if he turns into Ronin [in Avengers: Endgame] – I would say Hawkeye would be my contact. “

Watch the interview with Downey Jr.:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jptr-I9h1Rc [/ embed]

In the meantime, Robert Downey Jr. has announced that he was arrested on a trip to Disneyland for smoking weeds.

Downey Jr. remembered the story on the first day of the Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, and joked about his first trip to the theme park after stepping onto the stage as one of the newly-recorded Disney legends.

