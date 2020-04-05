Robert Donne Jr. is the heart of the Marvel family. The actor, who is known for playing Iron Man, turned 55 on April 4 and is getting all the messages from his fellow Marvel stars. The “Avengers” family members came out completely to wish him a happy birthday. The “Avengers” cast, which together filmed Marvel films for years, all turned to RDJ on social media to celebrate their 55th birthday.

Many friends, including Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans, knew that they “loved him”. “Happy Birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3०००, @ RobertDowneyJr”, wrote Chris Evans on Twitter.

Mark Ruffalo said, “Sending all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr Red Heart I love you in life, 1. It’s an honor to know such a generous and complex person.”

The actor’s on-screen daughter (Lexi Rabe) and her screen nemesis (Josh Brolin) also greeted her on social media. Another actor / director to post for the special day of Downie Junior is Thai Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok and voiced Korg. Since it was also the birthday of cute talk show host Graham Norton, Waititi decided to give them a combo of happiness.

Robert Downey Jr. Turn is 55 years old; Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and others wish Iron Man in the Avengers genre!

Happy Birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3०००, @ RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw

– Chris Evans (@ Chris Evans) April, 1

Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @ RobertDowneyJr ❤️ I love you in life, 000०००. It is a great honor to know such a generous and complex man. pic.twitter.com/oufQoVy35V

– Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 4, 2020

“Happy Birthday @robertdowneyjr !!!,” Waititi captioned a photo of Norton. It attracted the attention of some celebrities, who clearly like the waiter’s sense of humor. Jake Gyllenhaal also responds with laughter emojis.

Robert was last seen on the big screen at Dolittle. Unfortunately, Dolittle didn’t make good numbers at the box office. For critical acclaim, the film has often been met with negative reviews. Currently, the film’s चकot% critic score is on Rotten Tomatoes. The actor has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film directed and directed by Jamie Foxx. He is also making Sherlock Holmes soon.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.