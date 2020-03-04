[robert-durst-faces-jury-for-opening-statements-in-‘the-jinx’-murder-demo]



FILE Photograph: Robert Durst attends a motions listening to on funds murder fees in the death of Susan Berman in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Boster/Pool

March four, 2020

By Rachel Parsons

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Robert Durst, the ailing New York genuine estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to several killings in a 2015 Tv set documentary, was owing to confront a jury on Wednesday for opening statements in his Los Angeles murder demo.

Durst, 76, is charged with the December 2000 murder of his very long-time confidant, Susan Berman, a writer he is accused of fatally taking pictures due to the fact of what she may well have identified about the unsolved disappearance and presumed killing of his spouse two many years before.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office environment explained prosecutors planned to supply opening statements on Wednesday, following the decide and attorneys for both of those sides expended two weeks picking 12 jurors and 12 alternates for a trial envisioned to last about five months.

Durst, confined to a wheelchair and suffering from what his lawyers describe as a variety of “severe” health and fitness problems, has pleaded not guilty. If convicted he faces a highest sentence of daily life in jail.

Berman, 55, the daughter of an arranged crime determine and creator of the 1981 memoir “Easy Street: The Accurate Story of a Mob Spouse and children,” was found slain execution-design and style in her Beverly Hills property.

Her loss of life arrived a few of months right after law enforcement in New York have been noted to have reopened an investigation into the destiny of Durst’s wife or husband, Kathleen, who was a health care scholar when she vanished in 1982.

Durst, the estranged, multimillionaire grandson of a Manhattan genuine estate magnate, has insisted he had absolutely nothing to do with her disappearance. He was under no circumstances prosecuted in the New York probe, which led to lurid tabloid protection and a movie on the Lifetime channel.

The conditions encompassing the two cases, as properly as Durst’s 2003 acquittal in the killing and dismemberment of an elderly Texas neighbor, obtained wide notice in a 2015 Emmy-award successful HBO documentary “The Jinx: The Existence and Deaths of Robert Durst.”

‘KILLED THEM ALL’

The prosecution’s theory is that Durst killed Kathleen Durst at their cottage outside New York City in January 1982, and that Berman assisted deal with it up, heading so considerably as to location a phone simply call pretending to be Durst’s spouse to aid aid his alibi. No entire body was at any time located.

Durst is accused of killing Berman to silence her as a potential witness in opposition to him when the scenario was reopened.

Durst was arrested on suspicion of Berman’s murder in March 2015, a person day in advance of the airing of the remaining episode, in which Durst seemed to incriminate himself soon after being confronted with a key piece of evidence.

He was captured by microphone just after the job interview muttering off-digicam to himself: “There it is, you are caught,” and “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of study course.”

In court papers filed months later, prosecutors mentioned they experienced moved immediately to protected Durst’s arrest on discovering he had “confessed to killing many people” in the documentary and may try out to run once “The Jinx” finale was broadcast.

In buying Durst to stand demo, the decide mentioned in 2018 that Durst’s “cryptic” remark caught on mic “operates as a succinct confession” absent an explanation from the defendant.

Durst advised authorities shortly just after his arrest that he smoked marijuana each day and was below the influence of methamphetamine throughout his interview for “The Jinx.”

The prosecution’s proof involves a cryptic note Durst is accused of having mailed to police just after Berman’s murder anonymously notifying them of a “cadaver” at her deal with.

The envelope misspelled Beverly Hills as “Beverley Hills,” a quirk “The Jinx” filmmakers found on an additional envelope they claimed Durst has the moment sent to Berman.

Protection lawyers have argued that prosecutors lacked any bodily proof these kinds of as fingerprints or DNA evidence linking him to the murder scene.

(Reporting by Rachel Parsons in Los Angeles Composing by Bill Tarrant Editing by Steve Gorman and Lincoln Feast.)