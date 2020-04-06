Robert Englund looks for Freddy Krueger’s future

It’s hard to believe that Robert Englund has lasted 17 years as Freddy Krueger on the big screen, but he hopes “Freddy vs Jason” will not be his last film in the movie “Nightmare on Elm Street “.

When Englund told TooFab that he had no plans to play the killer, he would love to joke about everything – and have his own ideas about where the series should go and go.

The 2003 exhibition between two horror icons marked the last appearance of Freddy in official form, though he returned in a warm, green dress to the 2018 episode “The Goldbergs.” Between the two projects was Platinum Dunes – who performed the reboots of the “Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and “Friday the 13th” – trying to create a “NOES” with Jackie Earle Haley rocking the mask. Freddy.

Although the movie was good in the box office in 2010, it did not reach the fans of the series and was not a hit. In the decade since its release, the rights of the “NOES” and Freddy have been turned over to the Wes Craven camp, which has recently met where the next episode will take place.

TooFab, now 72, met Englund on the new Travel Channel series “True Terror with Robert Englund.” We’ll have more about our show this week – but below is what he said about Freddy’s future.

TooFab: Human rights issues, why do you think there were so many problems with the terrible franchise of the 80s – Nightmare, Friday the 13th, children’s toys, Texas Chain Saw – these are having trouble connecting with the audience now. What do you think is the arrest?

Well, I think they are so into the culture that they got a little lost. Also, I think the stakes have come down. I know it’s done before the wedding season of “A Night Night on Elm Street”. We should have done another “Freddy vs. Jason” movie and then wait, they should have waited five or 10 years. And I think it’s just like a children’s toy … I think they are part of the culture and they’ve come back and are available on DVD.

For example, you created a Blu-ray, a Blu-ray with “Freddy vs Jason,” or “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare” and put it on a 50-inch flat screen. It’s better than the movie. And if you’re a 12-year-old boy that you’ve introduced him to, you’ll love it. You get it. Therefore, we do not need to follow this generation.

They also need to know what’s hidden. The secret of “Night Out on Elm Street” is the loss of the innocent and the kids have to be like Midwestern kids, impossibly hip, chic, junkie kids. American children must be at the center of what they believe to be the weakest and at the same time bad and lose their innocence at all levels; sex, violence, murder, death, fulfillment of their parents’ wishes, all of these things.

But because our society is now being ruined by the opioid crisis, due to its rarity, because of its current openness to gender and sexuality, these children must now be different kids from the original “Dream” and someone had to write. different batch of kids and Freddy needs different types of bad. The evil he needs, he has to play with what he wants in the culture.

For example, when they play “Nightmare 2” and are actually dealing with the boyfriend, Freddy is having sex with the boy. But the fact that we are more comfortable now, I think it would be great to have Freddy play with a gay boy. Probably not a boy. Play with them. Encouraging them. Force him to get out of the cabin or back into the cabin and we can do that. The media will now accept it. Freddy will do it because he’s in your head. But a wise man will do it.

Again, you look at Last Night 3, the famous “Dream Warriors” fan, they want to take the place they all met and maybe some of the kids who were raised for restoration. You just need to push something a little bit. Whatever the problem, is it fun to have one of the kids with OCD and Freddy take advantage of it? I believe we can do it by 2020. A child can be autistic. Get a mobile user and really play with it and how Freddy is tortured. But I think that’s the kind of way you have to be prepared.

TooFab: Craven’s property has the right to return. Did anyone talk to you about everything?

No one talked to me. I wanted to be invited to comeo on any project, but I didn’t want to play Freddy. I think there’s a cameo tradition in remakes in. Especially with horror stories and intricate films and films or art or music – I think Rita Moreno in Spielberg’s “West Side Story” skirts – seems like a blessing to the project if you you have come. I think it’ll be fun.

But I was really encouraged that the Craven property was back because I liked Wes’s son so much. They are as smart as Wes was, Wes is smart. I know and I know Jonathan and I know his daughter and it doesn’t seem like we are hanging out with anything, I haven’t seen in years. I hope they take the time to look at all the items that have been dropped over the last 10 years. And that means locking yourself in at home or in a hotel on the beach, you know, and just sending a small room service and passing it all by yourself. What a great time for that!

I think there are not only so many new discoveries, but I think that there are two things that 5, 8, 10 years might be the second option to consider and really consider. They may have big bones and need a little freshening with the players.

