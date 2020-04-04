Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter's husband says she and their son are `` apparent '' that they died

David McKean, the husband of Mave Kennedy McKean and the father of his eight-year-old son Gideon, said on Friday that it was “clear” that his wife and son were “dead.” The pair seemed to be drifting in a canoe on Chesapeake Bay in Maryland on Thursday evening.

“I wrote here to countless people who loved my wife Meib and his son Gideon. As many of you have seen, they went missing in Chesapeake Bay yesterday afternoon.” McKean wrote on Facebook Friday. “I tried to contact as many people as possible before the news went public, but I know I couldn’t damage the surface. Everyone who knows this news, sorry No, I know Mabe, you would have loved receiving a personal phone call. “

“Despite the heroic efforts of the Coast Guard and many state and local authorities, a decision is currently being made to suspend active rescue operations,” he wrote.

Kennedy McKean’s mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, and former Deputy Governor Maryland, said in a Friday night statement that search operations had “turned from rescue to recovery.” McKean wrote that the search “was continued overnight, today.”

“It’s dark again. Over 24 hours have passed and their chances of surviving are incredibly small. It’s clear that Maeb and Gideon have passed away,” he wrote. “Their search for recovery continues and we hope it will succeed.”

David McKean, Mave Kennedy Townsend McKean and family will attend the 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC hosted by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights on December 12, 2019 in New York City.

“I know people ask a lot of questions about what happened while working on this tragedy. This is what I understood. We owned by Maeb’s mother Kathleen in Chesapeake Bay Gideon and Maeve played kickballs by a small shallow cove behind the house, where they were self-quarantining in an empty house And one of them kicked the ball underwater. “

“The coves are protected and protected by gentler winds and waters than the larger Chesapeake. They board a canoe and simply intend to retrieve the ball, and somehow are exposed to the wind and tide to open bays. Approximately 30 minutes later, witnessed by a spectator from land, they saw them far from the coast and called the police, “McKean wrote.

According to fire commander Eric Cornmeyer, the Arundel fire station arrived within five minutes of the phone call. Despite quick response, he said the fire brigade could not reach the canoe. “The currents are so fast that they disappeared so fast,” said Kornmeier, “is rough and windy” Thursday night.

After the sightings, McKean wrote on Facebook that Mave and Gideon were “never seen.” “The Coast Guard capsized at around 6:30 yesterday evening and regained a canoe a few miles away,” he wrote.

Kennedy McKean and McKeen, with two young children, remembered his wife and son as “brave” and “magical”.

“Gideon was eight years old, but he might be 38,” he wrote. “He refused to sing the children’s song if he was deeply caring and contained hints of animals and cruel persons. I accidentally slipped [sic] bad words He hated, he read the second floor, learned everything possible about sports, and tried to unravel the mysteries of the stock market, but he also found an incredible society It was dynamic, athletic, and courageous. “

“For his school photos, he gathered some of his many friends and was on shot with him.He played all the sports he could, he was often six days a week. Despite playing, he complained that there were still seven days, and why did I not sign him up for anything else, and he was brave, Guided his friends in the game, faced people [including parents] who thought he was wrong and enjoyed the opportunity to go on adventures with friends, even those whom he had just met.

“It’s impossible to summarize Gideon here. I’m sorry even to try. I’m amazed at him as a toddler and I’m worried he’s too perfect to exist in this world It seems he was. “

“Mave turned 40 in November and she was all about me. She was my best friend and my soulmate. I’ve been telling Mave about what is happening many times today. I thought I needed to remember what I had to remember. This will disappear over time. “

“She laughed a lot when she heard Maeve’s laugh at a stretch. She seemed magical. She invented games for her children, worked on different projects at work and in the community, There was a week when children were often confused when people gathered in their homes and having dinner with their families, Maeve once spent hours before New Year’s Eve holding a party of 40 at home While at home on a cross-country flight with a face painting officer, she read a book on one of her kids on her lap, she once returned home from Asia for 30 hours. After landing, I landed in DC and took a taxi straight to the pool. Play with our children. “

“She ran the Peace Corps, she ran the Boston Marathon, rubbed Gabriella’s feet when she was cramped, and somehow being in front of her made you better than your own Knew that it made it possible to be a good version.

“At the age of seven, Gabriella is afraid, but surprises me with her maturity and elegance. Toby is two and a half years, so he’s still a mysterious and goofy self. And he will start seeking Gideon. His inability to get them as a mother or brother breaks my heart. “

“The love and support from so many people is overwhelming. I’m at least not surprised given who Mabe and Gideon were,” he wrote. “I will do my best to respond. Many people have asked them what they can do. So far, there is no answer.”

“If people have photos of Mave and Gideon, it’s great that I can share with Gabriella and Toby. Please talk freely here. Gabriella and Toby were sleeping next to me last night So I promised them that I was the parent to whom Mave was, and that Gideon would do her best to become a person who would definitely have grown, some of which would make use of their memories Any help for it is welcome. “

