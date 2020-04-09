Robert F. Kennedy’s grandson’s body was recovered from Chesapeake Bay

The great-grandson of Robert F. Kennedy was recovered from the Chesapeake Bay off the coast of Maryland on Wednesday, two days after he disappeared with his mother while riding a canoe, the New York Times reported.

The remains of 8-year-old Gideon McKean were found about 2,000 feet from where his mother’s body, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, was found Monday, the Times said.

The two were last seen Thursday riding a canoe near a house they were staying in, owned by Townsend’s mother.

Townsend, 40, is the daughter of former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and a grandson of Robert Kennedy, who was shot to death in 1969 while seeking a Democratic nomination for president.

Townsend’s husband, David McKean, said in a Facebook post this week that his wife and son had boarded a canoe to retrieve only a ball that was kicked in the cove, but was pulled by the wind or climbed to a larger Chesapeake Bay.

“About 30 minutes later an onlooker from the land, who saw them offshore, saw them and called the police. After that last sight, they were never seen again,” McKean wrote.

The canoe was recovered the next day, miles from where they entered the water, McKean said, and a rescue search by the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities was called after 24 hours.

In August 2019, a 22-year-old grandson of Robert Kennedy, Saorise Kennedy Hill, was found dead at a family compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, as medical examiners determined to be an accidental drug overdose.

Robert Kennedy’s older brother, President John F. Kennedy, was killed in 1963. The son of the president, John Jr., died with his wife and daughter-in-law in 1999 when the plane he was piloting crash in the Atlantic outside Martha’s Grapes. not far from Hyannis Port. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb. Editing by Gerry Doyle)