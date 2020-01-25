Robert Kraft, Patriots are still smiling on the 20th anniversary of the trade in Bill Belichick

Patriot owner Robert Kraft made an important decision two decades ago on behalf of the franchise, which was initially confronted with eyeball roles and skepticism on many fronts.

When Kraft sent a pick in the first round to the Jets for the right to hire Bill Belichick, the prevailing view was that he would eventually regret the move.

Funny how it turned out.

Six Super Bowl championships, nine conference crowns and 16 division titles later, Kraft smiles. The exchange for Belichick is one of the movements that determined his ownership and contributed to the building of a dynasty. It is even one of the largest transactions in the history of NFL.

“Call a better exchange,” said ESPN analyst Damien Woody, when asked about Kraft’s deal with his division rivals last week. “I don’t know, I would be hard pressed to find one that is better.”

At the time, however, the closing of a deal for Belichick was not fully approved by Patriots fans or football experts. While some worshiped the move, for others it seemed a bit too risky. Belichick was flopped as head coach in Cleveland and only seemed to succeed with Bill Parcells calling the shots above him as head coach. He was not seen as the next great head coach in the competition. He was still a question mark, just as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is now.

But as history shows, Kraft thought enough of his former defensive coordinator to surrender a pick in the first round (16th overall) in the upcoming 2000 design along with the fourth and seventh rounders in 2001. Just after the team initially blocked the Patriots to hire Belichick, who resigned as head coach of Gang Green after just one day. Together with the Hoodie, the Pats also received a fifth rounder from 2001 and a seventh rounder from 2002.

The historic transaction officially took place on January 27, 2000. The milestone anniversary, which comes on Monday, commemorates an event that really formed a dynasty.

Did Kraft know that Belichick, the franchise’s 14th head coach, would be one of the best coaches in NFL history? Probably not, but he held on to his weapons for a coach he believed was the best man for the job. Kraft knew enough to believe that Belichick was the right man to realize his vision for the team.

After getting to know Belichick from his time as Parcells defense coordinator, the owner of the Patriots understood Belichick’s football genius. Kraft believed that after a failed attempt in Cleveland, Belichick would get it right the second time.

He was right. This season, after the team’s win over the Browns in week 8, Kraft took a moment in the dressing room after the game to honor Belichick for achieving his 300th career win as head coach, 268 of which being the Patriots’ top man.

Solomon Wilcots, a SiriusXM NFL radio analyst, does not speak when he talks about the importance of a head coach and the significance of Kraft to identify the brilliance of Belichick and do everything needed to land him.

“This competition has still not changed, and the Cleveland Browns have still not discovered it, but the lifeblood of this competition is great coaches who know how to develop talent, and create a structure and team building environment for that talent to flourish, said Wilcots. “The Browns with twelve coaches in twenty-two years is a travesty. They don’t get it. . . so (the head coach) is important in this competition. And the Patriots were one of those organizations that got the message. They were stubborn until they got Belichick. ”

The Jets have had six different head coaches since they exchanged Belichick with their division rivals. The dolphins have gone through 10, while the bills have had nine during the 20-year period.

Because these teams have played musical seats when hiring and firing coaches, they have also struggled to be competitive with the Patriots in the AFC East over the past two decades. While part of that inequality goes back to the respective start quarterbacks, with the Patriots with Tom Brady, the GOAT, it is also proof of Belichick.

“He knows how to value players, and he knows how to determine which players are the best for him, not necessarily which players are the best in the competition,” said Wilcots from Belichick. “The waste of other people, that is his treasure. I think he does it better than anyone else. Has he been right with everyone? No. But is he most correct? Yes. He identifies talent that suits him, brings it inside and he takes it to another level. ”

The “rights” include Mike Vrabel, Wes Welker, Rob Ninkovich, Chris Hogan, Rex Burkhead and Kyle Van Noy.

Having a team that surrenders concept choices for a head coach is not unprecedented. In 2002, the Buccaneers made a high-stakes exchange with the Raiders to land country coach Jon Gruden, who replaced the fired Tony Dungy. The Bucs shipped their first round picks in 2002 and 2003, their second round picks in 2002 and 2004 and $ 8 million in cash for Gruden.

It paid off with the Buccaneers who won a Super Bowl. But Gruden was eventually fired after seven seasons.

Before that, after signing Don Shula, the dolphins initially had to hand over a first pick to the Colts. The fins were charged with tampering and the result was giving up the pick.

As far as the destiny for those teams changed, it still pales in comparison to the Patriots. Kraft’s trade for Belichick is without a doubt the winner.

For the record, the ultimate costs for Belichick were Shaun Ellis, Jamie Henderson and James Reed, who were drafted by the Jets. The Patriots included Belichick and two players who had never adapted to the team, Arther Love and Owen Pochman.

Flores discusses recent appointments

Brian Flores spoke with reporters in Mobile, Alabama in the Senior Bowl. Of course, he tackled the change of offensive coordinators and dumped former Patriots assistant Chad O’Shea in favor of Chan Gailey. The head coach of the dolphins praised Gailey’s ability to teach, along with his ability to make in-game adjustments.

“He is doing a really good job of making adjustments to the game,” Flores said, via the Palm Beach Post. “If you play cover one, he has cover-one beaters, if you play zone, he has zone-beaters. If you are a diamond front, he has his diamond run. He is a good coach that way. I think he plays a lot of football has seen. ”

“I know he’s a great teacher,” Flores said. “Only in my conversations with different players and coaches who have spent time with him, and that is of course very important. The first thing I should have said is that.”

With the loss of Patrick Graham, who took on the position of defensive coordinator with the New York Giants, Flores continued to occupy the same position. He promoted his defending coach Josh Boyer, who left the Patriots to join him in Miami.

“He and I see things through the same lenses,” Flores said. “Many ways. He coached corners and I coached safeties and we spent a lot of time together. Defensive philosophies and principles and techniques, the things we learn. We are very on the same page. ”

Brady about Manning

When the Patriots organized the Giants in October, after Daniel Jones took over as the quarterback instead of Eli Manning, Tom Brady was asked by Tom Keegan van de Bode. , how he wanted his future to end.

Brady did not necessarily answer that, but did mention Manning, who defeated him twice in the Super Bowl. Brady holds Manning, who announced his retirement, in the highest rating.

“Eli has been a great player and great for that organization. We have had great fights against their team, especially at great moments. Unfortunately they have brought us to great moments, but they have earned it. Eli played great, “said Brady. “He has been a great player for that organization, for the team. I think his teammates – he has the respect of all those boys, and you play for that. You play for the respect of your teammates and your coaches. They know what you put in. They know what it means to you. They can feel it. I mean, he had an incredible career. ”

On Friday morning Brady posted this assertive statement on Twitter: “Congratulations on your retirement and a great career, Eli! I’m not going to lie, I wish you hadn’t won a Super Bowls. ”