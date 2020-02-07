Robert Pattinson declared the “most beautiful man in the world”

Break: Hot man is still hot.

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Last year, supermodel Bella Hadid was named the most beautiful woman in the world and now she is supported by her male counterpart, actor Robert Pattinson, who has just been named the “most beautiful man in the world”.

These ultimately meaningless distinctions come from the British Daily Mail, whose determination is based on the doubtfully “scientific” and openly retrograde beauty standard known as the “Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi”.

This exhaustive regressive tradition has been developed by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva popularized the relationship – a measure of physical perfection, apparently derived from the “golden ratio” used hundreds of years ago by Renaissance artists and architects – to reaffirm that celebrities are already widely known for it have been hailed to meet modern western beauty standards are indeed attractive.

The formula is roughly the same every time. De Silva passes his selection to the Daily Mail, various other outlets list the story under a variation of the heading: “Breaking: Hot Celebrity Is Hot” the words “beautiful” and “handsome”, the privilege of physical appearance, the fact that the rise of plastic surgery has allowed adaptation to western ideals of beauty increasingly only for the very rich, etc. etc.] with the representation of a form of pseudo-science based on centuries-old western ideas of beauty that are supposed to be representative of the whole world, as mathematical proof that these Eurocentric beauty standards are actually objectively correct, and we all forget this until it’s time for the Daily Mail to pick a new hottest thing in the world

Congratulations to the attractive man Robert Pattinson, who according to “Science” is the most attractive.

Read the full story at CNN