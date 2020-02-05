Robert Pattinson declared “the most beautiful man in the world”

(CNN) – First it was Bella Hadid and now it is Robert Pattinson.

Last year the British daily Daily Mail called Hadid “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The newspaper now says that Pattinson is “the most beautiful man in the world”.

The Daily Mail makes this decision about cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, who based it on the “science” of Beauty Phi’s golden ratio.

Robert Pattinson. (Wire Image)

The ratio is a measure of physical perfection that is said to have been adopted by the artists and architects of the “golden section” who were used in the European Renaissance to map their masterpieces.

In 2009, a professor from the University of Nebraska named Kendra Schmid appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show to discuss how scientists adopted the mathematical formula to explain why some people are considered beautiful and others less beautiful.

WATCH: Official trailer for ‘Twilight’ (post continues)

In order to maintain the ratio, facial measurements are taken and calculated. Schmid said that on a perfect face, the length of an ear is the length of the nose and the width of an eye is the distance between the eyes.

It was found that Pattinson 92.15 percent “exactly” corresponds to the golden ratio of Beauty Phi.

The 33-year-old’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and face shape were measured against other male celebrities and he came closest to the ratio of perfection.

Pattinson’s ratio was followed by Henry Cavill (91.64 percent), Bradley Cooper (91.08 percent), Brad Pitt (90.51 percent) and George Clooney (89.91 percent).

By Lisa Respers France, CNN