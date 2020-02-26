robert-pattinson-has-horror-memories-of-the-paparazzi-after-the-twilight-period

Robert Pattinson may well have great reminiscences of the Twilight It was, but do not incorporate paparazzi.

The 33-year-old actor, who rose to fame as Edward Cullen in the beloved vampire franchise, was the target of photographers for numerous a long time in the center of the launch of the 5 movies. The consideration was so severe that, as Pattinson has beforehand admitted, he sometimes traveled in trunk to prevent photographers.

And whilst the insanity of the media could have calmed down a bit for Pattinson in the latest decades, it is understandable that it has had a great effect on him. Seeking again at the media frenzy now, the private star admits that he will typically have on sure clothes as a defend to guard himself.

"I have so numerous horror reminiscences of the paparazzi," Pattinson shares with the British. GQ in a new interview, revealed on Wednesday. "And I continue to use a whole protecting armor, a hood and a hat."