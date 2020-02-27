robert-pattinson-thinks-he-would-seem-like-a-finish-jerk-if-he-dressed-like-a-$-ap-rocky

%MINIFYHTML6f6340e9b794feb0025e133713bbbc5111%

%MINIFYHTML6f6340e9b794feb0025e133713bbbc5112%

WENN / Avalon / Instar

In a new interview, the actor of & # 39 Twilight & # 39 qualifies his trend decision for the London premiere in & # 39 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireplace & # 39 in 2005 it was the worst of the worst.

Up Information Information –



Robert Pattinson love the rapper A $ AP RockyIt can be the style choice, but he fears he are unable to make it.

The "Twilight"He fears the stars that he would search like a" jerk "if he tried out to emulate his type icon.

%MINIFYHTML6f6340e9b794feb0025e133713bbbc5113% %MINIFYHTML6f6340e9b794feb0025e133713bbbc5114%

"I want I could gown like A $ AP Rocky," he tells British GQ. "It just has a critical design. We've been in distinctive extras with each other and I will see the craziest point and I definitely want to use it, but I would search like a full jerk."

%MINIFYHTML6f6340e9b794feb0025e133713bbbc5115%

%MINIFYHTML6f6340e9b794feb0025e133713bbbc5116%

"Then we will go to the display and see Rocky in it and say, & # 39 Jesus Christ, you can actually use nearly anything! & # 39".

Pattinson hates several of his old pink carpet seems to be, but his vogue option for the London premiere in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"In 2005 it was the worst of the worst.

"He wore leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket," he recollects. "I suggest, it virtually seemed like a child had entered a costume box."