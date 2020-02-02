Robert Pires claims that “happier” Liverpool will remain undefeated for the entire Premier League season

Arsenal’s legend, Robert Pires, believes Liverpool will win the Premier League without losing this season.

The undefeated Reds continued to advance to their first title in 30 years, gaining even more momentum when a 4-0 win over Southampton gave them a 22-point lead in the Premier League.

Robert Pires and Thierry Henry claim the Premier League trophy after not losing in the 2003/04 season

Jürgen Klopp’s side, who will face Manchester City in Tottenham on Sunday, went one better with goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the second half against his former club Jordan Henderson and a set of two from Mohamed Salah.

Seven more wins are the guarantee of the first national championship since 1990, after 24 wins in 25 games and the ninth goal after a heavy loss in 10 games.

Former French international Pires, however, insists that the Arsenal team, who didn’t lose 49 games in the league between 2003 and 2005, had a much harder time due to the strength of the competition.

However, the 46-year-old believes the Reds will take their first Premier League title without suffering a defeat.

Jürgen Klopp greets the Kop after defeating Southampton

Pires told France Football via Goal: “Yes, because they have everything: the team, the results, the luck, the coach … I think there are many people who will agree.

“Given how they’ve been playing for some time, I can’t see who would be bothering them. Even in Manchester City there is too much of a difference when I watch the game against City [a 3-1 win for Liverpool at Anfield in November].

“That’s how they defend everyone. They play in a 4-3-3 and as soon as they lose the ball, especially in the middle, they are strong, physically.

“I thought they were slowing down a bit because they didn’t stop playing and travel on. After Boxing Day, I thought they were going to fall apart anyway, and no, the boys are still physically there.

“Technically, the Premier League has dropped a bit today. It’s kind of an observation that people make here. If you see the teams from Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham or Arsenal, it is not as strong as it was a few years ago. The only ones that can bother you are Manchester City.

“They will be champions if they stay undefeated, but they can also beat our record. Everything changed today. People will compare, but I think it was much, much more difficult in our time.

“As I said, technically, many teams, especially the big ones, have gone one step further. There were no cameras, no VAR. When the boys wanted to get stuck …

“And especially when you played away. I remember the games in Leeds [United], Blackburn [Rovers], Bolton [Wanderers] … you had to get used to them. “