[roberto-duran-jr.-heading-to-cardiff-in-the-united-kingdom-to-fight-on-march-fourteen]

RINGSIDE 16/02/2020

One of the biggest names in boxing history is coming to struggle in Cardiff up coming month.

Promoter Mo Prior has disclosed Roberto Duran Jr – also recognised as Alicibiade Duran Galvan – will box on his demonstrate at the Vale Athletics Arena on Saturday, March 14.

The 31 12 months aged welterweight is the son of Roberto Duran, the Panamanian hardman with the ‘Hands of Stone’ who handed Sugar Ray Leonard his very first reduction and gained planet titles in 4 weight divisions throughout a 119-fight job that spanned four decades.

Prior and Alfie Warren has snapped up his son soon after looking at him fight in America past 12 months – and Duran Jr. states he’s a chip off the previous block.

He has received 4 of his five fights – 3 within the length – and mentioned: “My father was intense and I’m the very same way. I hit really hard. People today see similarities when I struggle. I was born to do this. I’m pursuing in my dad’s footsteps. This is the next coming of Duran.

“I went to a lot of his education classes when I was a kid. It was one thing to check out. I just embraced it.”

Prior obtained talking to Duran right after looking at him battle in The us final calendar year and states matches with the Benn brothers, Connor and Harley, are doable in the future.

The show in Cardiff is topped by a 10 rounder amongst tremendous-lightweights Kieran Gething and Darren Surtees and unbeaten cruiserweights Nathan Thorley and Conor Cooke also clash.