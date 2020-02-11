Roberto Firmino is interchangeable and signing Kylian Mbappe would make Liverpool even more creepy, ”said Danny Murphy

Danny Murphy believes it would not be the end of the world if Liverpool lost Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian ace is a third of the much-vaunted attack by the Reds, which has helped them become one of the best club teams in the world – and on the verge of a very first Premier League title.

However, reports on Monday suggest that Bayern Munich is holding out an ambitious £ 75m bid to get the 28-year-old out of Liverpool this summer.

Alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino plays an important role in Liverpool’s first three rounds

Losing a player as important as Firmino would be a huge blow to Jürgen Klopp, but former Anfield midfielder Murphy says Liverpool will be able to deal with the sale.

“(Virgil) van Dijk is the most irreplaceable,” said Murphy on talkSPORT’s White and Sawyer show. “Could you get another Liverpool striker to score as many goals as Firmino? Yes.

“Would you do as many templates as Firmino and do the team spirit as well? Maybe not, but there are players out there.

“I don’t think you could give me any name that would come in and be able to do what Van Dijk does. No name that you could give me.

“Firmino is a nice addition to the Liverpool system and the way the two wingers play, and as three they are great with what they have achieved.

“Nobody is like Firmino; He is exceptional and unique and a wonderful player.

“But if he left, it would be a little bit like Kevin Keegan left and who would replace him … and Kenny Dalglish came in.

Luis Suarez left and they got (Mohamed) Salah, (Sadio) Mane and Firmino. Firmino is as popular as Suarez. (Ian) Rush left and (John) Aldridge came in and scored a lot of goals.

“Football continues when someone leaves. Is it interchangeable? Yes. Everyone is, but it would change the dynamic. “

Murphy also named a player who could replace Firmino and make Liverpool an even more creepy team.

Kylian Mbappe has proven to be a great admirer of Liverpool – could he join the Reds

He added: “If Liverpool lost Firmino and (Kylian) Mbappe would it be a creepier front three? Would he complement the other two so well?

“It is a debate and nobody can tell me a fact.

“I think if Mbappe played directly with Mane and Salah, it would be more scary than playing with Firmino, Mane and Salah.

“I don’t downsize what Firmino did, I think he’s a wonderful footballer.”

