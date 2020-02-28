Roberto Firmino pokes enjoyable at his sparkling smile, as Liverpool players star in hilarious ‘team meeting’ movie – and the bloopers are just as very good

When you’re 22 factors obvious at the major of the Leading League and on course to be champions, you have time for stuff like this.

And so six Liverpool players resolved to have a chuckle and show up in a hilarious ‘team meeting’ online video which took social media by storm on Thursday.

Liverpool FC Henderson known as on five of his teammates to consider of a wonderful strategy but it didn’t operate out that way…

In the mock assembly, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Andy Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Curtis Jones have been tasked with developing a piece of material that will advertise the club’s ties with official coconut, oil and milk lover, Chaokoh.

Club captain Henderson chairs the assembly with the lofty ambitions of ‘breaking the internet’ but factors never go so well in the assembly space.

The gamers are battling for strategies, some bordering on the ridiculous, with Jones suggesting they recreate his profitable purpose versus Everton in the FA Cup before this period but replace the ball with a coconut instead.

Robertson proposes the concept of crafting a coconut-themed song along the strains of ‘We’ve coconut all of Europe’ – a participate in on the opening line of ‘We’ve conquered all of Europe’ in Liverpool’s well-known ‘Allez Allez Allez’ chant. That did not go down way too very well possibly.

Firmino is a lot more anxious about his telephone and how considerably charge it has, although Lovren appears to be like he doesn’t want to be there.

In the meantime, you’ve obtained Matip butting in and looking at out ‘interesting’ points about coconuts.

The conference finishes disastrously with Henderson storming out and shouting: “You’s are a fjoke.”

Down below you can see the video of the hilarious video clip that has had all Liverpool supporters creasing…

In the finish, the remaining 5 Liverpool gamers did regulate to convey 1 strategy to fruition, which noticed Firmino keeping the cartons of Chaokoh up and telling supporters to ‘drink with a smile’, while a supposedly aspiring musician in Robertson performs the guitar improperly.

And as you’d expect for a team of footballer, who are not experienced actors, they required far more than a person acquire to finish the video clip – due to the constant laughing.

If it was not Curtis Jones forgetting his strains, it was Henderson or Matip remaining laughed at for his coconut points.

The movie as a complete went down incredibly effectively with Liverpool admirers on social media and down below you can see some of the finest memes from the video clip.

