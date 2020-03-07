Roberto Luongo becomes the first player in Panthers history to have a retired number – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML5fb39474569de98c0edbab1ac366ad9f11%

Former goalie Roberto Luongo withdrew his No. 1 jersey at a ceremony Saturday night before the Florida Panthers’ game against Montreal. He is the first player to receive honor in the history of the Panthers organization.

Luongo spent 19 years in the NHL with the Panthers, Canucks and Islanders, earning some honors along the way. He was a six-time All-Star, twice selected for the second-team NHL Second All-Star, three-time Vezina Trophy finalist and twice-winner of the Presidents Trophy. He also has the third-highest number of wins for a goalie in NHL history (489), just behind Patrick Roy (551) and Martin Brodeur (691).

Born in Montreal, Luongo has made his family a home in South Florida since his first bout with the Panthers in 2000. He worked with the team as an office executive this season after announcing his retirement in June.

“It’s been a great journey,” Luongo said in a speech during the ceremony. “It’s been amazing. It’s still amazing when I come into the community and talk to you and see you in the grocery stores. You’ve been behind me since day one and I’m really honored to have had this dream with you boys. “.

He was extremely excited during his speech when the crowd calmed him with shouts of “Luuuuu”. At one touching moment, his son, Gianni, also burst into tears when the No. 1 shirt was raised toward the mahogany.

Despite being so close to the seventh game of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, Luongo was never able to capture a championship as a player. Only time will tell if anyone can bring him to Florida as an executive.

However, there will never be another player using the number 1 for the Panthers.