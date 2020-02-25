robin-lehner’s-big-persona,-trustworthy-voice-already-missed-by-blackhawks

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday was Malcolm Subban’s 1st working day with the Blackhawks, and he stayed tranquil and to the outside the house of the locker area even though altering to his new teammates.

Which is what most new gamers do.

But which is not at all what Robin Lehner, on arriving in Chicago at the commence of instruction camp, did.

“Sometimes you’re not also absolutely sure how people powerful personalities are heading to suit into a locker home, particularly right absent,” Jonathan Toews mentioned Tuesday. “A whole lot of guys dip their toes in the h2o when they come to a new crew.”

“But Lenny just jumped suitable in.”

Lehner in truth held almost nothing back, on or off the ice, throughout his eventful and unforgettable — if in the end quick — tenure with the Hawks.

His booming, occasionally snarky, normally sincere voice frequently stuffed the place, even for the duration of the depressing situations when other players only murmured.

Lehner concluded his Blackhawks tenure with 16 wins, with his final 1 coming in Calgary. AP Pics

He often spoke boldly in the experience of well-liked feeling and hockey custom made. He thorough his free-agent negotiation method the working day he signed he declared the Hawks playoff-caliber through their disastrous Oct homestand he advised reporters when he felt their coverage was misguided, and when it was exact he owned up to his shootout frustrations, and his elation when he eventually received a person. He distinguished himself as a player like no other in the NHL, for superior or even worse.

And however his tenure abruptly finished with his Monday deadline trade to the Golden Knights, fetching Subban, a prospect and a draft pick in return. In the close, he made just 31 starts off for the Hawks, winning 16 of them but struggling in the ultimate weeks.

For his previous teammates, this unexpected, involuntarily divorce has been tricky to straight away take.

“I informed him numerous situations that he assisted me as a captain,” Toews claimed. “He helped some of our veteran guys — that have been in this article a long time — wake up to get back to what can make us superior gamers and good leaders, and check out and get this workforce going in the proper way. He brought a lot in the limited time he was listed here. Even today, you feel that absence.”

“It’s hardly ever enjoyment to see teammates go, so there’s certainly some combined emotions,” Patrick Kane additional. “The way he performed and how superior he was all calendar year, you believed that [re-signing him] might be the route [Hawks management] were heading to go. I guess you hardly ever genuinely know in this company.”

No person used additional time with Lehner this calendar year than Alex Nylander, who lived with Lehner, his wife Donya and their little ones from the start of the year.

Although Nylander isn’t dropping his home in the trade — Lehner’s spouse and children is being in Chicago for now — he did get rid of a vital mentor in his NHL advancement.

“He tells me what he sees and what’s fantastic and what is undesirable, just like it must be,” Nylander explained Tuesday. “That’s obviously been genuinely very good, been particularly how I preferred it to be, just to make me get better as a player and as a person.”

Nylander laughed when requested if it will be weird not listening to Lehner’s voice in the locker space, due to the fact of training course it will be unusual. The 28-yr-aged Swede was not just a aspect of the chatter — he was the chatter. His departure is like a bee getting rid of its excitement.

And that is going to choose some time for the Hawks to modify to.

“You felt his presence each and every time he walked into the place,” Toews stated. “[If] you’ve received a man like that around who delivers it every single working day, you’re likely to truly feel that reduction for guaranteed.”