Robin Roberts presents: The TV movie “Stolen by my mother: the story of Kamiyah Mobley” for life

NEW YORK – As Robin Roberts celebrates 30 years with ABC, she looks forward to a new field of business with her name above the title of television projects like “Stolen by My Mother: The Story of Kamiyah Mobley” for life.

It was born from a true story that aired for “Good Morning America” ​​and premiered on Monday.

Hollywood met New York at the Paley Center in Midtown, meeting to greet a personality who now has one foot planted in every world.

Roberts begins a new chapter in his long and rich career, not on the air, but behind the scenes.

“It’s different,” she said. “It gives me a different creative muscle compared to being at” Good Morning America “, one that challenges me so much and that fascinates me, the whole process.”

Roberts’ name above the title was important to actress Niecy Nash.

“It was like” Hey, Robin Roberts is part of that? Where do I sign? “”, She said. “We all love Robin. I mean, we all love Robin, and we were so excited when she came on set.”

“Stolen by my mother” is the true story of Kamiyah Mobley, kidnapped as a child by Gloria Williams, who raised the child as his for 18 years.

Rayven Ferrell worked closely with Mobley to tell him the truth.

“I learned how resilient she is, how warlike she is and how strong love can be,” said Ferrell.

A tip led the authorities to reunite Kamiyah with her real mother, and the woman she thought was her mother is now in prison.

“I think she’s partly treating, Sandy, if I have to be honest,” said Roberts. “I have spent a lot of time with her and I always feel better after being with her. I’m almost like a great aunt, worried about how she is going to handle it all.”

Roberts’ milestone marks a new start in the business she has been calling for three decades now.

“And it shows how lucky and fortunate I have been to be able to stretch and do different things over the past 30 years,” she said. “This is just the last chapter of what I was allowed to do. It’s storytelling. It’s just another form of storytelling.”

Happy 30th birthday to someone who has been so warm, generous and kind to me for so many years.

Robin Roberts presents: “Stolen by my Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story” in preview Saturday at 8 pm. for life. The channel is partially owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC7.

