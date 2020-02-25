robin-trower-announces-2020-european-tour

Robin Trower has declared a tour of The Netherlands, Uk and France for April. The 10-day run kicks off on April 15 in Verviers, Belgium, and climaxes in Cleon, France, on the very last day of the thirty day period.

“It seems this sort of a extensive time due to the fact we have had dates in the United kingdom and Europe and I’m genuinely seeking forward to the tour,” claims Trower. “I am anticipating to have a good deal of pleasurable. We will be actively playing some songs from the hottest album, Coming Closer To The Working day.

“2019 was taken up with the US tour previous spring and the remainder of the calendar year recording and ending the subsequent album. This is owing for launch towards the conclusion of summer months.”

“I’m indicating that I’m nearer the conclude than the commencing,” provides Trower, who is 74. “But that doesn’t scare me. Not at all. If I went tomorrow, I’d truly feel like I’d been blessed with remaining equipped to realize an incredible quantity as a musician.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Robin Trower 2020 European Tour

Apr 15: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium



Apr 16: Breda Mezz, The Netherlands



Apr 17: Weert De Bosuil, The Netherlands



Apr 18: Leeuwarden Centrum Schaaf, The Netherlands



Apr 23: Southampton The Brook, Uk



Apr 25: Holmfirth Picturdrome, British isles



Apr 26: London Islington Assembly Rooms, Uk



Apr 28: Beaumont En Veron Le temps des Crises, France



Apr 29: Savigny Le Temple L’Empreinte, France



Apr 30: Cleon La Traverse, France