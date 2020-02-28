[robo-gaige:-make-a-would-like-grants-desire-for-10-12-months-aged-boy-who-needs-to-be-robotic-superhero-for-a-day]

(WESH) A 10-year-aged superhero thwarted a financial institution theft, put out a fireplace and rescued an individual from a “collapsing” building in Florida.

Orange county 10-12 months-previous Gaige Pike was born with abnormal tissue growths that often sign most cancers. Last calendar year, he experienced open heart surgical procedure.

Gaige told Make-A-Would like that he desired to be a robot superhero, and RoboGaige was born.

Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida teamed up with the Orange County Sheriff’s Business to have RoboGaige save the day on Thursday.

He caught a robber at Orlando Federal Credit history Union making use of his lasers. Then, he place out a hearth and rescued a person from a burning making. In his remaining rescue of the working day, RoboGaige saved a person from a simulated developing collapse.

