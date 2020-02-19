[robot-sushi:-this-machine-can-make-seven-hundred-parts-of-sushi-for-every-hour]

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) — You don’t want a sushi chef to make the best piece of sushi.

The Suzumo equipment tends to make clean and uniform sushi rolls in just seconds.

The devices are manufactured and made in Tokyo but they have become incredibly preferred in the United States.

“Finding the sushi chef is very tough ideal now and the wage is extremely high priced. But the moment the device is purchased they you should not treatment about the sushi chef since the machine can do everything,” reported Suzumo Vice President and Common Manager Hiroshi Monden.

On common, these machines can make 700 items of sushi for every hour.

“It can be truly great they can place the seaweed inside of, outdoors and increase the sesame seeds and stuff so I believe that’s quite cool. And the flavor is not compromised,” claimed Social Media Influencer Kai Chan. “The flavor is still there and the fish is tremendous contemporary as nicely.”

“The fish is just excellent. The rice just accentuates the flavors,” stated Social Media Influencer Michael Takla. “I couldn’t be any happier.”

These equipment have turn out to be more and more popular due to the fact the enable for a smaller sized restaurant workers.

“It is really extremely effortless due to the fact any one can make the similar sushi any time and the device will not complain- even working 24 several hours,” claimed Monden.