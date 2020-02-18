A depth of the hydraulic clock of Ktesibios is viewed at Kotsanas Museum of Historical Greek Technologies in Athens, Greece February 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

ATHENS, Feb 18 — A humanoid figure dressed as a maid retains a jug in its right hand and, as hidden gears click on and whirr, lifts it and pours wine into a cup a bystander has put into the palm of its left.

The robot is a recreation of the automatic servant of Philon, intended far more than two,200 many years back by a Greek engineer and functioning although a sophisticated mechanism of springs, weights and air force that also allowed it to dilute the alcohol with h2o.

It is the focal place of an exhibition of more than 100 innovations that spotlight the large extent of Historical Greece’s technological legacy and also options an analogue laptop, an alarm clock and computerized hearth doors.

“By just opening up the hood of a modern car, you will see bolts and nuts, screws, computerized pilots. All of these were just some of the innovations (pioneered)… by the historic Greeks that were the building blocks of complex technology,” explained exhibition director Panagiotis Kotsanas.

The computerized servant of Philon from the 3rd century BC, is observed at Kotsanas Museum of Historical Greek Technological know-how in Athens, Greece February 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

The exhibits are stated with audio-visible product and in depth diagrams, and several are interactive.

The automated doors of Heron of Alexandria have been thought of Kotsanas Museum of Historical Greek Technologya wonder of the gods. Set up in a temple, they opened when a fireplace burned on its altar, to the awe of those spectating.

Seen as a precursor of the laptop or computer, the 2,000-calendar year-old Antikythera mechanism forecast astronomical and calendar gatherings using gears and dials.

The thinker Plato’s alarm clock employed a hydraulic technique of ceramic jugs stuffed with water to “ring” with a chirping sound at the sought after time.

Other recreations involve Polybolos, a repeating catapult able of launching arrows in succession, examples of cryptography to send out coded messages in times of war, and the Pyoulkos, a syringe employed for injections and to take away pus.

The exhibition is on long lasting display screen at the Kotsanas Museum of Ancient Greek Technology in central Athens. — Reuters