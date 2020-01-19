Roc Marciano explains how his sound defined a decade in rap

Roc Marciano’s rap career started before the second half of the year. However, the 2010s were a definite decade for Hempstead, Long Island MC / producer. After working with Flipmode Squad, The U.N. co-founded and collaborated with Pete Rock, Wu-Tang Clan and others, the artist emerged. In 2010, Rahkeim Meyer, born, released his debut project Marcberg, a completely self-produced record. The album recently made Ambrosia For Heads the 25 best rap albums of the decade. Roc ended the 2010s a few weeks ago with his latest independent release, Marcielago. This is the latest LP that Marci sold directly to fans two weeks earlier when she added to the popular streaming platforms.

With a career spanning over two decades, the years since Marcberg’s release have proven to be some of Marciano’s most productive. Roc Marciano recently sat down with B. Dot and Elliott Wilson for an open interview with the Rap Radar podcast. Marci reviews his catalog of works, which has really helped define the past 10 years in hip-hop.

At the beginning of the interview, B. Dot remembers a line that he noticed. “The landscape changed when I went against the grain.” Dot asks what Roc meant by these words. The MC explains (11:45): “I mean, these minimalist beats. The people who were listening to my production thought, “Okay, you know, some of the tracks had drums, but a lot of them don’t.” You know what I mean? Or whatever the case may be. I think it was the minimalist approach. A lot of people were like (grimaces), you know, a little dissatisfied with it. ‘

Roc then describes how his music triggered change in hip-hop. “I was the catalyst. I was, do you know what I’m saying? It’s not about my feeling, it’s about the truth and the facts. If you were 10 years ago, nobody did that. As if it was 10 years ago when I was doing Marcberg and then Reloaded and stuff. So this sound was a bit deserted and I felt like I was even a cavalryman, even going as far as the approach, this approach to making music. ”

Afterwards, Elliott Wilson quotes some praising reviews of Marciano’s work. Elliott reads (1:00 p.m.): “I’ll tell you what a few people have said, critics out there. This guy Rob (at) Unkut. So he says,” Love these Drake thinkers, how influential he is while Roc Marciano dictated the sound of underground rap in the last decade, then Fake Shore Drive (founder Andrew Barber) from Chicago jumped in and said, “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Roc Marci created his own genre “His fingerprints are everywhere. He deserves all the awards and much more. Because in a decade it will make people look at it in context.”

Marci has this praise. “Who has had this kind of influence for 10 years, man? It is difficult to find an artist who has been in the game for 10 years making music and still making relevant music, and people even take care of their projects. For one thing, it’s flattering in itself. But it didn’t feel like 10 years. I’ll be honest: it doesn’t feel like it. I feel younger and prettier than 10 years ago. So it’s kind of weird, but I take it. Thank you God. Because I think if I looked totally crazy and washed out, there would probably be no hype behind it. They say, “That old man if you don’t get out of here.” It’s a blessing, man, that people recognize it even 10 years later, man. ‘

Below in the interview (35:00) Marciano describes how he sees his own legacy in the game. “My influence on the game is obvious. You know you can see it. You can see it It is everywhere. I consider it a great thing. It is not pathological at all. It’s wonderful because there was no place on the table for it when I did that. There was no place at the table. Now look at it. I am at the table. You know, it’s a nice thing, man. My legacy is wonderful. ‘

Q-Tip’s close friend continues: “The essence of this music will never go anywhere. People will always be interested in it. It will always be what people do on the street. Only the basics of hip-hop will always be there. You will have other fads, but this (underground) sound doesn’t go anywhere. Just hit the rhymes – hit the rhymes. That’s going nowhere. Beats to the rhymes. Two turntables and a microphone type sh * t. I am proud that my music sounds like this. Just like a guy got my loop and how ungh could be, bring it back and I could be on the mic to kill it and the music sounds like that. “In conversation, Roc Marciano praised the work of Griselda and other artists who are sticking to this approach. He was an early contributor to this crew, as well as Action Bronson, Your Old Droog, Meyhem Lauren and Willie Da Kid.

Last year Roc Marciano published his eighth studio project, Marcielago. The album includes engagements by Westside Gunn and Alchemist.

Elsewhere in the interview, Roc Marciano talks about his deep respect for employees such as DJ Muggs and Alchemist. He describes an amazing box excavation in Portland, Oregon, and admits that he took a lot of time to become the father of his child. If you look at his business model, the double threat admits that his business is booming and that he has a nicer lifestyle.

