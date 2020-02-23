[rocco-grimaldi-scores-in-shootout-as-predators-edge-blue-jackets-four-3]

Rocco Grimaldi scored in the eighth round of the shootout, and the Nashville Predators defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-three Saturday night time.

Colton Sissons, Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund just about every scored, and Filip Forsberg experienced two assists for Nashville. The Predators are a position behind Winnipeg for the 2nd wild-card place in the Western Conference, with two video games in hand on Winnipeg.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Forsberg every single scored to open the shootout. Gustav Nyquist scored in the fourth round for Columbus only to see Ryan Ellis score to preserve the shootout heading until Grimaldi ultimately ended it placing a backhander leading shelf over Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

Goalie Juuse Saros manufactured 40 saves, not counting 6 in the shootout, for the gain.

Boone Jenner, Eric Robinson and Emil Bemstrom each individual scored in the next for Columbus. The Blue Jackets fell out of the Japanese Conference’s second wild card and now are -three-five about their previous 8 games.

The banged-up Blue Jackets had the advantage of arriving in Nashville on Friday, when the Predators misplaced 2-1 in overtime in Chicago and experienced to travel back to Tennessee.

This begun a essential five-game household stand for the Predators who are making an attempt to claw their way into the playoff photo having not skipped the postseason considering that 2014. Nashville currently swapped coaches in early January, firing Peter Laviolette and hiring John Hynes a day afterwards. Hynes blended up his traces all over again, this time placing Johansen on the third line with Colin Blackwell and Austin Watson.

Johansen responded nearly promptly, scoring 33 seconds into the game tapping in the rebound of a shot from defenseman Ryan Ellis. That was just his 13th aim this period. Granlund designed it two- at 10: 31, scoring his 15th off a two-on-one hurry with Forsberg passing the puck across the slot for Granlund’s wrister over a diving Merzlikins.

Columbus dominated the second, outshooting Nashville 20-10 in the interval with a few plans.

Jenner pulled Columbus inside of 2-1 a moment into the second with a backhand off the rebound, and Robinson tied it up at 4: 50 with a snap shot from the large slot that queezed in between Saros’ adhere-facet and the article. Nashville ahead Viktor Arvidsson went to the box for putting the puck over the glass with two: 52 remaining in the 2nd. Bemstrom scored 13 seconds later with a wrister from the proper circle for a 3-2 direct.

Forsberg shot from the side boards, and Sissons deflected the puck past Merzlikins’ glove tying it up with 63 seconds remaining in the time period with his to start with aim due to the fact Dec. 12.

NOTES: The Predators added a defenseman shortly before the activity, investing forward Miikka Salomaki to Toronto for Ben Harpur. … Granlund’s intention was his ninth because Nashville manufactured the coaching modify. … Ellis’ support was his to start with issue considering that missing 20 games with a concussion. He returned to the lineup Friday night. … Granlund now has 9 ambitions and 12 details over his past 20 online games.

UP Upcoming

Columbus hosts Ottawa on Monday night time.

Nashville hosts Ottawa on Tuesday night time.