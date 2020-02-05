The eighties were the decade of the single for charity. In the aftermath of Band Aid’s world-famous hit Do They Know It’s Christmas from 1985, you can’t turn on the TV without seeing some pop stars put on their serious faces and release a song to raise money for a worthy purpose.

Heavy metal has contributed. In 1986, Hear N ’Aid weighed in at Stars, a charity single with Ronnie James Dio, Dee Snider and Ted Nugent who raised money to fight hunger in the world through the 1980s rock. Three years later another group of musicians from the A-list released a cover of a classical folk song. The song was Smoke On The Water, the all-star band was Rock Aid Armenia.

The brainchild of campaigner John Dee, the project – initially called Live Aid Armenia – was conceived after the Armenian earthquake in 1988, killing more than 25,000 people and destroying the country’s infrastructure.

“I felt that I needed to do something, after helping with the immediate fundraising that took place in the UK, I decided to launch a fundraising campaign that would bring together people I know in the rock business,” Dee later said.

Smoke On The Water was not the first single from Rock Aid Armenia. Members of Aswad, Culture Club and Haircut 100 had released a cover of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On? earlier in 1989. But it would be the guitar-focused follow-up that produced the most sustainable moment of the project.

The first person to call Dee was Dave Gilmour, just outside the tour with the reconstituted Pink Floyd. Others quickly queued behind him, including Queen guitarist Brian May, who in turn named Tony Iommi from Black Sabbath and former Free / Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers. Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan had seen the aftermath firsthand after playing a show in the Armenian capital Yerevan a year after the earthquake, and volunteered.

“I made a trip to (the city of) Spitak and saw the devastation,” Gillan recalled. “There were so many vivid images. The mayor of Spitak told me that all music had stopped in the city: on the radio, in the church, even the birds had stopped singing. “

With Gillan on board – and Deep Purple manager Phil Banfield involved in the organization – the characteristic Smoke On The Water from 1971 was a shoe for this collective of million dollars. “It will probably be a terrible racket,” Brian May joked during one of the five sessions that took place at Metropolis Studios between July and September 1989.

Although May was present for the very first session on July 5, he was little more than a spectator because of a broken arm. “I had a fight with the curb on a skateboard,” he explained. He had recovered sufficiently in the second session to lay down the immortal Smoke On The Water riff with Dave Gilmour, the latter cut loose on a Steinberger headless guitar from the 80s.

May was not the only representative of Queen. Bandmate Roger Taylor was packed to play drums, although it turned out that he was the second choice. John Dee originally wanted Rush’s Neil Peart to play on the circuit, but a shift in dates made the plan unnecessary.

Peart’s absence barely affected the Star Quality Fantasy Football levels that could be seen. The prog wing brought a show of strength: Yes, bass player Chris Squire flew in from LA, while his bandmate Geoff Downes once shared his keyboard tasks with Keith Emerson. The latter insisted on including a fragment of ELP’s Fanfare For The Common Man in the song. “I wanted it to be a musical contribution,” he said. “If it was a little less than that, I would have just sent the money in,” he added stubbornly.

The guitar frontline was no less impressive. Tony Iommi threw in his own view of the greatest riff he never wrote, although even the sabbath guitarist was overshadowed by the presence of the original architect of the song, Ritchie Blackmore. “Ritchie has yet to get his piece done, so he will probably wipe everyone else off,” said Brian May wryly before the Man In Black arrived for the second session.

For some participants it was an opportunity to fanboy. Iron Maiden frontman and dedicated Purple Bruce Dickinson enthusiastically admitted that he “played this in pubs when I was 17”. Paul Rodgers was more serious. “This kind of thing is great because all the politics that separates different people and their different things can be thrown out of the window,” he said.

The all-star version of Smoke On The Water was released in November 1989 – virtually the last single for the charity of the decade. It was far from the “horrible racket” that Brian May predicted. That iconic riff was bigger than all the guitarists who played it, including Ritchie Blackmore. Gillan, Dickinson and Rodgers each took a verse, in which the Purple man called the chorus with the help of Bryan Adams, who happened to have stopped by the studio, only to find that he was whipping back in giving back singing.

The single peaked at a disappointing No.39 in the UK’s charts, although it marked the start of a long-term relationship with the country of Armenia for both Ian Gillan and Tony Iommi. The couple rode together in 2012 to release a single under the name WhoCare, with proceeds to rebuild a school in the Armenian city of Gyumri, which was destroyed during the original earthquake. Bizarrely enough, Iommi went even further and wrote the Armenian entry in the Eurovision song contest 2013, the power ballad Lonely Planet, performed by Dorians.

Rock Aid Armenia’s Smoke On The Water may have had no problems Knowing that it’s Christmas for the most successful charity single ever, but the people involved can keep their heads high. “I am very proud of my participation in that project,” Brian May recalled. For Ian Gillan there was another reason to look back lovingly: “It was nicer than some of the sessions we had in Purple.”

