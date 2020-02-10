Rock and metal stars honor Dimebag at Dimebash 2020: Official video summary

Dave Grohl, Members of ANTHRAX. Lita Ford. CYPRESS HILL‘s Sen dog, Members of AT THIS MOMENT. Chris BroderickBMX legend Rick Thorne, and Sebastian Bach were among dozens of musicians who came together Dimebash To be recognized in 2020 “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, the late co-founder and guitarist of PANTERA and DAMAGE PLAN, in front of a sold out house at the Observatory OC in Santa Ana, California on January 16. The night was on the program dimes music and some of his favorite songs performed by a rotating group of guests, including members of Armored saint. BAD WOLVES. METZGER BABIES. CROWBAR. HELL YEAH. KING’S X. KYNG. LAMB OF GOD. PRONG. SEPULTURA. STONE SOUR and more, led by the musical director Nick Bowcott and stage manager Jessica Hill, Many other musicians were also present to honor Dimebag, including Mike Inez of ALICE IN CHAINS. Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of HALESTURM and Chad Kroeger of Nickelback,

The official video review of this year Dimebash can be seen below.

The event for all ages – produced by Dimebaghas been a partner for many years Rita Haney – also served as an unofficial start to the winter NAMM Show and was hosted by metal ambassadors Jose Mangin (affliction. SiriusXM) and Riki Rachtman (former MTV “Headbangers Ball” Host, Cathouse founder) and opened with the native sounds of Texas WHISKEY DICK,

After the show, artists and VIPs enjoyed a backstage party with songs by KNAC‘s DJ Will and barbecue from the Pitmaster Dave Grohl and be BackBeat BBQ, In an interview with the Orange County Register (January 17, 2020), Dave Grohl said: “You share food, you share music, you share laughter and … it is so exciting and an honor to celebrate Dimebag, “

The all-star performance included over 30 songs, including PANTERA Classics like “Mouth for war”. “F * cking Hostile”. “I’m exhausted”. “Cowboys from Hell”. “Cemetery Gates” and “Go”along with various rock and metal classics like “Ace of spades”. “Sweat balls” and “Bullets on the wall”,

Other highlights of the night included Dave Grohl along with 10 other drummers for SEPULTURA‘s “Roots Bloody Roots”With SEPULTURA‘s Derrick Green on singing; Lita Ford and her band is playing “Must let go” and “Close my eyes forever”; Sebastian Bach toss out “Cemetery Gates”; Nick BowcottOpening Guitars – Medley Of Dimebag Songs that METZGER BABIES Version of PANTERA‘s “F * cking Hostile”; and Scott Ian (on acoustic guitar), his wife Pearl Aday and outlaw country music star Cody Jinks Performing the PINK FLOYD classic “I wish you were here”,

Towards the end of the night Dave Grohl step on stage to sing that FOO FIGHTER‘ “Weenie Beenie”With Scott Ian and his little son delight on guitar, Frank Bello on bass and Charlie Benante on the drums. Dimebash Rounded off with over 70 musicians who come on stage in honor Dimebag and his brother late PANTERA. DAMAGE PLAN and HELL YEAH drummer Vinnie PaulWith PANTERA‘s “Go”,

Event producer and Dimebaghas been a partner for many years Rita Haney told Kelli Skye Fadroski of Orange County Register: “It is difficult to express my thanks to all who still love him (Abbott). If you could put the smile in words on my face and the feeling that I’m blowing up on me, that’s it. It doesn’t matter who you are, whether you are in a band that just started or a band that sold out at Wembley Stadium, everyone wants to get together, hang out, have a barbecue and laugh. “

Various items have been raffled off for charity Dimebash, including one of a kind Ronz World hand painted guitar with DimebagSimilarity. Ronz World also surprised Dave Grohl with a unique BackBeat BBQ Guitar specially created for him. The proceeds from the event will go to music education and animal rescue.

Photo of Stephanie Cabral



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olRn1MbF4ZQ (/ embed)